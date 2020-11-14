Is Trump right to proclaim that there was widespread voter fraud?

From the research I have done, I am left in no doubt the answer is ‘yes’. Despite most media organisations declaring Biden the winner, now that the FBI and the Justice Department are officially involved, who will become President must remain in dispute.

The Trump team have a major problem: to find all the evidence and then fight multiple court cases in various states across the country and finally at the Supreme Court level will take many months, if not years. Just collating the evidence from highly sophisticated nationwide computer manipulation to low level postman scams is a mammoth job. In the meantime, with the media proclaiming the winner, any judges overturning an election result of such importance will fear for their lives.

The left know this. Research suggests that they have been planning an electoral coup all the way back to the Obama administration. The election of Trump in 2016 was an error that they vowed would never again be repeated.’

Biden, in his demented state alluded to this by mistake on live television.

‘We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.’

How right he was! A man who couldn’t get more than 30 people to turn up at his rallies suddenly has the most votes of any US president and more than Obama.

Biden was probably talking about a computer system called ‘Hammer and Scorecard.’’ General McInerney, (retired 3rd highest Air Force commander with 35 years’ experience) explains in an interview on YouTube that ScoreCard is a signals intelligence collection program developed by the National Security Agency and NASA. Created after 9/11 to collect information on foreign terrorists, it was used illegally by the Obama regime, the CIA and Democrats to collect voting information on every American citizen. As one senior democrat said, ‘The President (Obama) has put in place a kind of database that no one has ever seen before on every single American citizen.’ (Project HAMR). ‘And whoever runs for President on the democratic ticket has to deal with that.’

General McInerney went on to allege: ‘‘The Obama administration took this system and they put in an application called ‘Scorecard’ in this Signals Intelligence programme. Scorecard changes votes at a certain point in the voting stream. Obama used this in the 2012 election in Florida and both Obama and Biden are very familiar with it. They used it in the primaries and Bernie lost to Biden.’ (And presumably to Clinton). ‘All results can be changed very quickly with this programme. We know when the Obama administration left, they took it out of the CIA using some undercover method to get it out. We know where it is. We know it is active tonight. It is being used by the Democratic National Committee using false IP’s.’

Days in advance of the election McInerney predicted things would look good for President Trump for a certain number of hours and then they would change. What actually happened is that five states run by Democrats where Trump was in the lead, shut down and went offline for three or four hours in the middle of the night. When they reopened hundreds of thousands of votes had been added for Biden. In one case,150,000 straight votes were added just for Biden – but not a single vote for either of the three other candidates. (There were two other candidates besides Trump)

This is, as many observers both in articles and on the internet have declared, statistically impossible. People familiar with the system say that not only does this particular system change three per cent of votes overall but it comes up with an algorithm to change votes exactly where they are needed.

This might account for Trump being 650,000 votes in front in Pennsylvania with 80 per cent of the vote counted only to end up losing by a few thousand votes. Pennsylvania with its massive twenty electoral college votes was crucial. If the polls had been correct and Biden was ahead nationally by say six per cent such fiddling would not have been needed but after Trump won Florida (a state that always seems to call the winner), something drastic needed to be done and this is when, it would appear, HAMR went into action.

The CIA has vehemently denied any of this is true, saying HAMR is a myth created by a hoaxer who has taken the US government for ride before.

However, it is not only HAMR that is allegedly interfering with computers that is the problem. The whole electoral security system in many states seems to be filled with holes. It appears extraordinarily easy to hack and computer ‘glitches’ are to be found all over the place. In one county, 6000 votes were given to Biden in error turning a 66 percent majority for Trump into a 66 percent majority for Biden. As one observer remarked, ‘It is interesting how every ‘glitch’ always seems to go in one direction.’

It also helps to have almost all ‘big tech’ on the side of one party. There is an hour long film full of technical details about electoral system logins called ‘Interview with Source on Electronic vote fraud’ – hardly a scintillating title.

While it has been available all week to watch on YouTube, a few days ago, a security warning : ‘Sign in to confirm your age. This video may be inappropriate for some users’ suddenly appeared. As if children would be harmed by watching an hour long film on computer logs! The people they certainly don’t want watching it are interested adults.

Russell Ramland owns a company called ‘Allied Security Operations.’ He specialises in cyber security with employees who came out of ‘3 letter agencies’. Many were disenchanted with what they saw in the Obama administration. They usually work commercially but some years ago started to investigate pro bono what was happening with elections. It seems to be a recurrent pattern where private groups investigate what should be done federally.

They started because when some concerned citizens brought a number of computer logs from the ‘blue wave’ Dallas 2018 election for them to analyse. ‘The more these cyber guys looked at the logs, the more they said, ‘Wow, how can this possibly be!’ On the back of what they found, Allied Security funded a major investigation themselves for the last two years.

They found that since the 2002, ‘Help Americans Vote Act,’ US private companies have been given billions of dollars to run elections for each state with almost no supervision or few requirements for transparency. The resulting system is a patchy infrastructure heavily exposed to the internet.

It is said that these systems are ‘air-gapped’. (Air-gapped means having no direct connection to the internet or to any other computer that is connected to the internet) but that is a myth. With most states completely failing to understand how exposed their voting systems are, security standards are often dispensed with. This problem is made worse by the waiving of state laws.

Many states store their data on a server in Frankfurt run by a bankrupt Barcelona company with nobody appearing to know who the owners are. These foreign owned companies are the last ones to control the ‘unofficial votes’ but it is unofficial votes that become official votes.

Allied Security Operations found that there are at least a dozen ‘entry points’ where people can enter the system – almost anywhere – in a car outside a voting station, somebody inside the counting area, even a foreign company overseas. Not only can votes be switched at many points but audit trail can be changed or erased so that a forensic investigation will find no trace of a change.

The only way to catch this is in real time and even the operator of the election system can change votes undetected. The software is so porous that almost anyone can hack the system. Russell Ramsland (Allied Security) proved this by getting a man with only a mobile phone to sit outside a voting station and within three minutes he was able to enter the system.

This is of course, without bogus voter rolls, vote harvesting, failed postal deliveries, theft of fraudulent ballot papers and dead people voting. But this is not what concerned Ramsland most. It was what happened once the votes hit the ‘Central Counting Tabulation System’ and went on the server that really alarmed him. ‘Actors’ as he called them, can remove votes to a ‘remote computing capability’ which then compiles and distributes the votes in a new way and then uploads them back to the original computer.

When he looked at the Dallas 2018 election, the log showed all sorts of warning signs – just as in an aeroplane warning that something is wrong. 1741 times the computer warned of a ‘time-stamp mismatch’, meaning that a vote had been tampered within two dates – in this case up to 48 hours after it had been originally entered. 1027 times over three days, the computer warned that ‘votes exceed ballots.’

In other words, there are now more votes than people who cast those votes – and each of these warnings were for a collection of votes – 50, 100 or more votes per computer warning. Multiplied by the 1027 times this occurred, it is a vast number. 160 times over two different dates, the computer warned. ‘Precinct already updated.’ 96 times ‘Replaced’ was warned. 12 times ‘Collect audit data failed.’

There were hundreds of other code warnings stretching from the day before the election, through election day, to the day after. The audit logs showed serious interference in an election nicknamed ‘The Blue (Democratic) Wave’. At first they thought that it could just be bad software so they compared Dallas with San Antonio which uses the same software. They did this because Dallas was the important Republican Ted Cruz race whereas San Antonio was blue already so there would be little need for tampering.

Compared to the 1027 warnings in the Republican contest that votes had exceeded registered voters, they found zero instances where this happened in San Antonio – conclusive evidence of serious tampering and not of a software malfunction. Twice on election day the entire database in Dallas was wiped out and reloaded. This did not happen in San Antonio.

Much of this is well known. As far back as 2007 the Everest Report was published: over an inch and a half thick, it documented all the companies involved in elections and their resulting vulnerabilities. Another report in 2016 followed as well as testimony to the House in September 2020. Operators at the county level and above can go in and change votes and source code.

Films show vote tellers in Detroit wearing Biden/Harris caps cheering when the GOP (Republican) observers and lawyers were removed from the counting room – and the election administrator is a rabid anti-Trumper, how is easy is it have confidence in the integrity of the system? Additionally it is alleged at least one of the biggest companies, Dominion, has publicly given money to the Democrats.

The system was so porous that anyone with any IT ability did and could enter the system. Allied Security proved that they could get into all databases, including the final ones owned by the bankrupt Barcelona company and stored in Frankfurt. And so, it is alleged, can a company called NGP Van. This is a company like Cambridge Analytica which is supposed to use data to analyse voter intentions. The only difference is that this company is owned by the Democratic party – and has been found to not just be taking data from the system – but it is said – is actually putting things into the system. It is alleged that various IT people told Ramsland (Allied Security) that they had seen NGP Van ‘playing’ in these databases.

Also a form of malware called Qsnatch has been found operating in US voting systems. It can change files, pretend to be someone else, steal files and passwords, execute arbitrary changes by remotely accessing a computer- enabling complete external control of the computer whilst no one knows it is happening.

Proof of hacking in action has been shown before. The Kentucky 2018 Governor’s race was a blueprint of what would happen to Trump on election night. Trump had a huge lead in five key states controlled by Democrat governors. 80 per cent or more of the votes had been counted and this is when Trump called victory. All five states went offline for three or more hours simultaneously. When they came back online, much had been reversed.

Like the results in Kentucky these were unbelievable and amazing. In an election where every other Republican won their races by 250,000 votes, the governor lost his race by a neat little amount of 5000 votes after 1.4m votes had been cast. There is a clip on CNN which shows in real time, votes being added to the Democrat and taken away from the Republican – but because this was a ‘fraudulent’ change, the real numbers still remained on TV at the same time as the fake ones. This was catching cyber vote fraud in action.

Despite all sorts of evidence that hundreds of thousands of votes (estimates were of the order of 250,000 votes) had been changed in both Kentucky and the Dallas, Texas election, all the results stood. Detailed evidence presented to both the FBI and the Justice department has been ignored – and is as always – time was the issue. Once someone has been installed in a governor’s mansion for half a year, it becomes increasingly difficult to get anyone to do anything.

In part two, I will look at on the ground ways that smaller scale but equally illegal fraud occurs – dead voters, phantom voters, duplicate voters, missing ballots, harvesting, intimidation, flooding everyone with ballot papers, fraudulent counters and postmen and many other methods. Sadly all seem to be done by one party intent on winning American elections by fraud because the population actually does not want their socialist and totalitarian policies.

America still more than any other country is a nation of capitalists, small government, gas guzzling, free speech, gun toting individuals who do not want foreign wars, climate change, wokeness or socialism.

’Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.’ Josef Stalin

