Labour will bring Shamima Begum home

All Labour MPs – especially Mr Corbyn and his Cabinet – should be prepared to answer the following question every time they appear on TV or Radio

“Will a Labour Government allow Shamima Begum to return ?’

We know the answer. An Immigration Tribunal is obliged to rule in her favour, the purpose of the various Immigration Acts is to legitimise mass immigration in the face of public hostility. Moreover Labour has announced it is going to open the doors to all migrants, close all immigration centres and give all immigrants the right to vote on arrival.

It will mark the end of the English Nation.

Keep asking your liberal friends the same question. The cowardly journalists on SKY news and the BBC won’t.

