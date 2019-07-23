Leavers eat with their hands, Remainers with knives and forks.

If Boris Johnson fails to get us out of the European Union by October there will be a general election. Brussels has long planned on it; they expect us, like the French, the Dutch and the Irish, to keep voting until we get it right and surrender our sovereignty. Everybody else has, why should the Rosbifs be different ?

Which is why, on Frau Merkel’s orders, Theresa May agreed to the planting of a political landmine, the Irish backstop, in the withdrawal agreement. No government, except perhaps one led by IRA fan Jeremy Corbyn, would agree to the permanent surrender of its sovereignty, still pay taxes as well as handing over an enormous fine to Brussels for having the cheek to try leaving a corrupt industrial cartel.

Four parties will contest the election; Tory, Brexit, Labour and Liberal Democrat. Tory Remainers would rather see the total destruction of the Conservative party than leave it to people who they think of as people who eat with their hands. Farage will field a full list of candidates, Labour will vote for a referendum. Which leaves the Lib Dems.

Although colonies of Lib Dems can be found anywhere white, middle class England still exists, in picture post card scenery where you can see your GP on the same day and it’s safe to go out at night; their chief habitat is leafy Kew and Richmond. There, as my colleague Alistair Millar wrote in the Salisbury Review a little while ago, there are no tower blocks, slums, or ghettos. The only migrants to be seen in Kew are Swiss au pairs wheeling expensive prams, Polish and Chinese language students hurrying to class. Otherwise the streets are filled with comfortable, self assured English who assure you, ’It will never happen here.’

The trouble is that it has already happened in the rest of modern Britain with its non white majority cities, feral teenagers, drug dealers and gangland murders, or the North with its grey, East German landscapes and decaying shopping centres. If there is violence in Kew it is of the respectable Miss Marple variety, a drawing room corpse perhaps, not the open knife fights in the streets just across the Thames in Brentford.

The Lib Dem world is an England of the mind rather than physical place, and one who many Tories will be tempted to vote for at the next election. What choice will they have? Farage reminds them of a pushy double glazing salesman, Corbyn’s housing plans will have promised their homes to illegal immigrants, and Tories Remainers will have smashed their idol Boris.

There is an alternative. If Boris creates a pact with Farage to keep Corbyn out, by not fielding opposing candidates,there is a an excellent chance of returning a parliament which will vote to leave without a deal. The beauty of it is there doesn’t even to have to be a an election. Just the threat of it will bring EU negotiators, like Larkin’s priest and doctor in his poem Days, ‘in their long coats running over the fields.’

