Meghan: the woke princess and the pea under the bed

Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, an 1960’s American rhythm and blues singer, (Born 1932 – present) sings a beautiful love song entitled, ‘I don’t know why I love you but I do’ The song, on Youtube, is both touching and cheerful but that is not just what makes the video special. Clarence has an infectiously happy, friendly face, jolly and overflowing with joy – full of love himself. He is black and he was born at a time when racial segregation and lynching were real. It hurts a soft heart to think of such a wonderful man being hurt – just because he is black. This is real racism.

In the film, Brokeback Mountain (2005), there is a truly horrifying scene when a man in rural America is taken to a river bed. You do not see all the graphic details but the film gives enough hints to suggest that he suffered a gruesome death and was probably tortured before he was killed. We know that he was a Harry Hoofter – a ‘daffy’, ‘a friend of Dorothy,’ ‘light in the fedora’ and ‘a backgammon player’. This is real homophobia.

Compare this with the criticism of Meghan Markle. People including the entire British public have been accused of being racist. Meghan knew what she was marrying into a hereditary Royal family that cannot be seen to be political. She refused to meet Donald Trump, she invited Clinton to her house and she lectures people on various forms of ‘wokeness’.

She holds ‘Climate change for women’ events knowing that climate change itself is highly political. She spends millions of pounds of the public’s money on clothes, flights and renovations and proceeds to say that she doesn’t much like opening swimming pools in Bradford or Bournemouth – then she wonders why much of the British public does not like her. This is not racism.

Millions of people from different cultures continue to enter Britain, both legally and illegally. Criticising mass immigration because you fear that it will lead to the complete breakdown of society, violence and financial ruin is not racist.

Pointing out that 87 percent of grooming gang convictions are Muslim and of Pakistani origin is not racist. It is a fact and these people are paedophiles and rapists. Suggesting it is not a good idea to give prepubescent children puberty blockers is not transphobic. Saying that perhaps girls should not get blindingly drunk in the street, dressed in little more than bras and knickers because they might get raped – is not sexist.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine