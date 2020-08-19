Migrants: Priti Patel talks the talk, but Tory big business won’t let her stop them.

Every year In Britain, 400 people drown. Today, like every other day a family will mourn somebody they dearly loved but it is more than likely you may never hear their name: They are the unknown drowned.

Could it be that the entire nation will only hear about a drowning if they are an illegal migrant ? ‘Child migrant from Sudan ‘desperate’ to get to the UK drowns’. Those were the headlines today splashed across every newspaper, every news channel, every radio station.

It was inevitable. It was predictable and it was entirely unnecessary. The more people who try to come to the supposed ‘Promised Land’, the higher the chance of drowned people.

This migrant came from Sudan, population 42 million. Next to Sudan is Egypt – population 100 million – a country considered safe enough that hundreds of thousands go on holiday there each year. Just across a small strip of water is Saudi Arabia – population 35 million – a wealthy country which, despite holding public executions, is on the UN Human Rights Council.

In all directions there are other countries generally considered safe – so why did he not claim asylum in any of these? That is before we even consider all the safe European countries.

The reason is simple: Britain and Britain alone has become a land of milk and honey – a land of real and mythical financial benefits. Get to Britain and you will get a house, a car, passports for all your family, lots of money and free health care. That’s what people believe.

What actually happens? Migrants get stuck in the pouring rain in a small hotel room for months on end. They are bored out of their minds, their appeals go on and on for ever and they hate the food. Instead of fresh hummus, Mediterranean vegetables, homemade curries and rice, they are now fed Value Cornflakes and cheap pasta.

In the meantime, a homeless British veteran sits on the pavement outside the hotel with a begging bowl whilst the migrants smoke in groups, phone their friends on £1000 iphones or wander down the street with their prepaid government charge cards to the cashpoint.

Priti Patel issues more platitudes – the navy will patrol, we will send them back , we will talk to the French – but no one believes a word she says anymore. In the meantime another two hundred a day arrive.

Local people are angry, voters who voted for the Conservatives to ‘do’ something about migration, legal and illegal are angry, veterans are angry whilst the migrants themselves are disappointed, frustrated and very bored. (And when young men get bored and have to live without women for long stretches of time, nasty things tend to happen)

Tempers are fraying Ms Patel – the situation is unsustainable – the time to ‘do’ something is simply running out.

