1 Comment on New Zealand Abortion Act. Memories of the Wannsee conference ?
In the UK we like to think of NZ as a nice place to emigrate to if things get too bad here. It’s a bit like what England was in the 1950s, we imagine. Decent Christian people are safe there, we suppose.
Anybody who still thinks so after reading the above links (and the links linked to by those links) is deluded.
In the UK we like to think of NZ as a nice place to emigrate to if things get too bad here. It’s a bit like what England was in the 1950s, we imagine. Decent Christian people are safe there, we suppose.
Anybody who still thinks so after reading the above links (and the links linked to by those links) is deluded.
Thanks, Sainted Editor!