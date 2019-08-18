Post Brexit Cannibalism warns Department of Food & Waste

Food shortages following a no deal Brexit
The public is warned that following a no-deal Brexit, food may be in such short supply that outbreaks of cannibalism are likely
Is your neighbour a cannibal ? Signs to watch out for.
- Excessively long thighbones in their dustbin
- Blood around the corners of a neigbour’s mouth on leaving home
- Unusual screams coming from next door.
- A chainsaw operating in the small hours?
- Have any of your friends or neigbours vanished recently?
- Are any of your children missing?
- Dentists to report patients with excessively long canines
- Has you neighbour recently built an outsize barbecue
- Unusually large meat pies on sale at your local market
Worried ?
Text ‘bones’ to anthropophagy 1122
Saw it, Save it, Freeze it
