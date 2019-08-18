Post Brexit Cannibalism warns Department of Food & Waste

Food shortages following a no deal Brexit

The public is warned that following a no-deal Brexit, food may be in such short supply that outbreaks of cannibalism are likely

Is your neighbour a cannibal ? Signs to watch out for.

Excessively long thighbones in their dustbin Blood around the corners of a neigbour’s mouth on leaving home Unusual screams coming from next door. A chainsaw operating in the small hours? Have any of your friends or neigbours vanished recently? Are any of your children missing? Dentists to report patients with excessively long canines Has you neighbour recently built an outsize barbecue Unusually large meat pies on sale at your local market

Worried ?

Text ‘bones’ to anthropophagy 1122

Saw it, Save it, Freeze it