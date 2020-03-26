Royal Covid: Prince Charles takes the high road

The news that Prince Charles has tested positively, and thankfully has only minor symptoms, must have prompted much amusement. How on earth would his valet help him on with his jacket from two metres away? How would he cope self-isolating with only a handful of servants to assist? Who would do the shopping? How would he decide which of his residences to self – or small group – isolate in?

Apparently, the prince was due to take up residence, by means of a private flight, at the delightful Birkhall around this time anyway (the gardens are especially fine though it is unfortunately too early for the roses to be in bloom) but the sight of Royals descending on the Highlands has inevitably provoked some unfavourable comment. In the circumstances, I thought Nicola Sturgeon was commendably restrained in her own comments.

Not so amusing is the story today of 36-year-old Kayla Williams, a mother of three, dying in her London flat of suspected Covid-19 after being informed by paramedics she was not a priority for hospital admission. Her body was quickly removed in a sealed bag, and her husband has heard nothing since.

There will always be different rules for the rich, the great and the good – and the poor. This was even true during the Blitz, when the best London hotels and restaurants continued to lay on extravagant feasts for their wealthy clients while ordinary people queued for their rations. But one can’t help feeling that if it all goes horribly wrong planning-wise in the coming weeks, with ordinary hardworking people unable to access the NHS when they most need it, and basically left to die, there will be all hell to pay for our global governing class. No amount of ‘greatest peacetime crisis’ talk will save them. As for the new politics that will be ushered in, we can only guess.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine