Second wave of Covid 19 will be accelerated by air travel ?

“Darling now that lockdown is over why don’t we go away somewhere for the weekend? The Seychelles ? New York? There are so many offers on the web. You can take the family to almost anywhere in the world. I fancy Hong Kong now all that boring rioting has been stopped by the Chinese.”

“Yes it was a bit of shame that Granny died of Covid 19 they said it had something to do with too many people flying about the world and the cat died as well. The vet’s bills were awesome, none for Granny of course. Thank God I say for the NHS

