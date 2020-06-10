Sign petition to pull down the Highgate statue of Karl Marx in Highgate, responsible for the deaths of 100 million people world wide and notorious anti semite.

The Tomb of Karl Marx needs removing from Highgate Cemetery, North London. Karl Marx was the founder of modern-day Communism which led to death, suffering and oppression across the world. Communism has led to the deaths of 100 million people across the world in countries such as China, Cuba, Laos, Vietnam, Soviet Union, North Korea and many more. Karl Marx was also an Anti-Semite who wrote works such as ‘On the Jewish Question’ which was published in 1844. His tomb should be removed in the UK, as it is disrespectful to the millions of victims of communism and to anti-racists everywhere. Source Change.org website

SIGN NOW! PASS IT ON BUT REMOVE ANY EMAIL ADDRESSES.http://chng.it/kRrP2nTgh7

