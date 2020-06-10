Sign petition to pull down the Highgate statue of Karl Marx in Highgate, responsible for the deaths of 100 million people world wide and notorious anti semite.

The Tomb of Karl Marx needs removing from Highgate Cemetery, North London. Karl Marx was the founder of modern-day Communism which led to death, suffering and oppression across the world. Communism has led to the deaths of 100 million people across the world in countries such as China, Cuba, Laos, Vietnam, Soviet Union, North Korea and many more. Karl Marx was also an Anti-Semite who wrote works such as ‘On the Jewish Question’ which was published in 1844. His tomb should be removed in the UK, as it is disrespectful to the millions of victims of communism and to anti-racists everywhere. Source Change.org website
SIGN NOW! PASS IT ON BUT REMOVE ANY EMAIL ADDRESSES.http://chng.it/kRrP2nTgh7
I’m glad someone thought of this – it is a very good illustrative counterpoint. But, being reactionary, it works on the terms of the enemy – so I won’t sign it.
Like the conservative party, all talk and no action
Ok, I see that you’ve just pasted the citation on the change.org website without attribution, so I accept those might not be your ludicrous assertions. Apologies.
Werdna. Thanks for the reminder about the attribution, I have made the correction. An oversight . As for Marx not being responsible for the deaths of millions I bet if it was a statue of Hitler you would be only too willing to sign for its destruction. Do you seriously believe that Pol Pot Stalin, Mao were beneficial to their peoples ?
Ha ha, good luck with that Myles. It’s on private land, and you actually have to pay to even be able to see it these days, quite apart from the ludicrous assertions you make that he’s responsible for other people’s actions with their interpretation of his ideas.
I had an old girlfriend who, having just finished a tough course on Marxism, expressed a desire to dance on his grave, and on a quiet afternoon I took her there and she did just that, to my chagrin. I may even have photographic evidence somewhere.
An interesting fact that not many people know is that his actual gravestone, very worn and cracked right across the middle, is about 50 yards away down a narrow pathway. If you do ever go there make sure you don’t miss it.