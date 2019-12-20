Skiing while Rome burns ?

Right this minute, about 850 students from Cardiff University are partying in the French ski resort of Tigne at a height of 2100 metres. (7000 feet). They will be drinking alcohol hauled up mountain roads by trucks. Tomorrow, in a somewhat hung over state, they will be hauled up and down mountains as high as 3450 metres. (11,300 feet) – by funicular railways blown through mountains, cable cars swung across glaciers and state of the art chair lifts. The ski pass costs nearly £250 for six days.

The poor students will live in snug, warm apartments. Many will have wonderful equipment made from state-of-the-art materials: neon nylon jackets, carbon fibre skies and high tech plastic ski boots.

Freshly squeezed orange juice is available, miles from an orange tree with any oranges on it at this time of year. Airflown organic vegetables stack the shelves of the local supermarket. Plastic water bottles abound, full of liquid dragged up against gravity by fossil fuels – even though you could safely eat the snow from the mountains.

Cardiff is not the only university to partake of this annual snow-fest. Nottingham is also here this week; Oxford and Cambridge were skiing, dancing and boozing last week.

And the week before? Well some of them like Mr Robert Boardman-Pattison, (what a deliciously wonderful name – perhaps he was a snow-boarder), were lying down in front of the very airports and roads that they use to come to these resorts.

Snow-Boardman is one of the Extinction Rebellion organisers. The Daily Mail reported:

‘He posted pictures onto Instagram from numerous skiing holidays, posed in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa as well of pictures of palm fringed exotic travels.’

‘Almost half of 18- to 24-year-olds chose environmental issues as one of the nation’s three most pressing concerns, compared with 27% of the general population.’ The Guardian, June 2019.

Maybe they should read John Seldon 1654, ‘Table-Talk:Preaching.’

“Preachers say, do as I say, not as I do”

Hypocrisy has been around a long time.