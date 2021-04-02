Smashing the statues of multiculturalism

The government’s review of racial disparities has caused a predictable backlash among proponents of the white privilege black victimhood orthodoxy that has now assumed cult status in this country. All institutions, public and private, pay homage at its shrine and do its bidding. Question the orthodoxy and you reveal yourself to be a white supremacist racist, whose livelihood is instantly cancelled.

The report leaves much to be desired, but it is a start and for this we should be grateful. Its authors, overwhelmingly ‘BAME’, as the orthodoxy would categorise them, have put their own careers on the line and displayed more courage than any elected politician has so far been able to muster.

The report suggests that racial disparities might have causes other than racial discrimination. It notes that ethnic minority groups in general are outperforming white British pupils at school, once social disadvantage is factored out.

It notes that ethnicity is not the ‘major driver’ of health inequalities, and that in life expectancy, ethnic minorities ‘outperform’ the white population. It casts doubt on the value of ‘unconscious bias training’.

It even questions the value of the acronym ‘BAME’ which lumps all non-whites indiscriminately together as honorary black victims, regardless of the social, economic, and cultural differences between groups as diverse as the Chinese (who top all league tables of educational and occupational achievement) and Afro-Caribbean black (who do not); and it questions the term ‘white privilege’.

Above all, it questions the assumption that Britain is ‘institutionally racist’, something described by Mercy Muroki, one of the report’s authors, as a ‘lazy generalisation’.

This is not bad for starters and goes much further than any elected politician would dare in questioning some of the sacred shibboleths of the BLM/all whites racist movement. It is no wonder that the race lobby is in a frenzy.

We can understand the report highlighting the fact that people from ethnic minorities are disproportionately victims of violent crime, while omitting to explore the ethnicity of those who disproportionately commit violent crime. There is only so far one can go without putting one’s career prospects at risk. Nigel Farage made the connection on LBC shortly after the BLM movement exploded on the scene and was promptly sacked.

Nevertheless, the report is ultimately fatuous. It is unable to address the root problem because to do so would strike at the heart of idea of ‘multi-culture’.

There can only be equality of outcomes, an end to racial disparities, if minorities are assimilated into the dominant culture – something that was taken for granted until multiculturalism arrived on the scene in the 1960s and began to take hold of the liberal ruling class and its intelligentsia.

By promoting multi-culturalism, celebrating ‘difference’ and ‘diversity’, bending the knee to every sub-culture, self-identifying minority groups are guaranteed exclusion from mainstream society. The pretence that there is no dominant culture, the historical nonsense that English history has always been multicultural etc., only makes matters worse.

The only way blacks, self-identifying BAME victims, can advance in these circumstances is through positive discrimination, through quotas, which give blacks preference regardless of merit, and more widely by taking a deconstructive hatchet to all remaining norms, values, and standards of excellence that might stand in the way of inclusion and diversity. As for the white working class, they are fit only for the rubbish heap. White trash.

We see the beginnings of the backlash already on social media and on the football terraces. Race relations are being well and truly poisoned. Liberals feign shock and outrage but what did they expect? Denied polite forms of expression, or forums for legitimate debate, the backlash will take unorthodox forms. But it will come. It is the price we will pay for the great evasion.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine