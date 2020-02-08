South Georgia is a nice long way off

‘Can we just escape?’

‘If this is progress, please can I just get off.’

‘Where will we go?’ older British people ask, dreaming of a simpler age.

‘Portugal?’ they say hopefully.

‘Lots of immigration problems there and in Spain. The chaos on the Greek Islands will spread like blue dye swirling through a bowl of water.’ their all-knowing friend says.

‘Hungary?’

‘It has a terrible language and is freezing in winter: the Germans are already descending in hoards to Lake Batalan.’

‘What’s Vietnam like?’

‘Or Thailand?’

‘Singapore is so expensive and hard to get visas.’

‘Australia?’ – the last great hope.

‘Somali gangs are spreading violence in the Melbourne suburbs. Political correctness is sweeping across the country like a dust storm. It is a country without enough water.’

The world is running out of safe places. The world is running out of rurality and birds, hedges and the wild, peace and quiet. The world is fast becoming one big, polluted, joined up international motorway.

Vast tracts of the world will once again be carved up by great superpowers. Technologically controlled totalitarian governments will be the new norm – either run by the Chinese or the Islamists. Europe will fall to Islam, Asia will fall to the Chinese, minnow Russia will be a Chinese state, a fatally weakened America will retain just its own Carribean backyard. ChinAmerica from Belize all the way down to the Southern Oceans will be China’s second great resource playground. Vicious fights will occur on the borderlands where ChinAsia meets EuroIslam. Africa will once again be divided with angry bloody lines on maps -this time by the warring resource hungry Orwellian-Chinese and the mad, raging theocratic Fascist-Islam.

‘Stewart Island anyone?’

