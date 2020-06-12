That Cotton Picking Guardian!

The Manchester Guardian on the liberator of America’s slaves Abraham Lincoln.

“It was an evil day both for America and the world when he was chosen President of the United States” Manchester Guardian, 10th October 1862

On news of his assassination, the Guardian described Lincoln’s Proclamation of Emancipation – the act that declared “all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free.” as abhorrent

The newspaper’s founder, John Edward Taylor, made his money in the cotton trade – an industry that prospered on the backs of cotton-picking slaves. After his death in 1844, the paper continued its relationship with its cotton merchant advertisers, going as far as demanding Manchester’s cotton workers, who refused to touch cotton picked by US slaves, should be forced back into work. Source Media Guido