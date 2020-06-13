The cause of race relations has been set back decades by the BLM.

Establishment liberals have expressed horror that the statue of a black street poet in Bristol has been defaced, whitewashed. But what did they expect? By targeting the white English, their history and identity, which they have designated exclusively evil, they have invited the white English to respond in kind to the black British and their culture. So much for the multicultural society.

The latest establishment-media narrative is that right wing extremists are planning trouble – planning to subvert the Black Lives Matter message for their own ends. But really, they need not bother. For millions of ordinary English people (yes, white people), the scenes from Poole, where local residents have formed a protective ring around the statue of Lord Baden Powell, whose worldwide scouting movement has benefited countless millions of young people of all races and creeds but who has now been declared ‘a white racist’, fill them with disgust.

The argument is no longer about racial discrimination or police brutality, which decent people of all races oppose. It is about the ideology, the ‘narrative’, concocted by Black Lives Matter activists, in association with self-hating guilt-ridden liberals and latter-day cultural Marxists of academia, to excuse the failure of young Afro-Caribbean blacks.

Even the semi-literate must be able to work out that the narrative of historic victimhood and white privilege is garbage. The history of the world is that of tribes, empires, cultures, and civilizations. The stronger and more advanced survive, the weaker perish. People of all creeds and colours have been enslaved, persecuted, and oppressed through history. Before the Europeans arrived, African tribal society was founded on slavery. It was the tribal chiefs who sold the slaves they had captured to European traders – and a very good busines they did too. The Arabs transported seventeen million African slaves, which excludes the estimated one million Europeans of the north Mediterranean coast who were captured and sold into slavery by Barbary pirates, a trade which continued up until the nineteenth century. Roman and Greek civilization were founded on slavery. In Britain, the Romans enslaved the Celts, the Saxons enslaved the Celts, and the Normans enslaved the Saxons. There are hundreds of thousands of black slaves in Mauretania to this day, beholden to their Arab-Berber masters. But that is fine. It is whites that are the problem.

Western imperial powers did their fair share of conquering and enslaving, aided by superior technology; if their technology and weaponry had not been superior, then no doubt they would have been conquered and enslaved. But uniquely, it was the West, under the influence of its own universal Enlightenment values and the rule of law, which ended the slave trade, which decolonised, which instituted the notion of universal human rights. This, ultimately, was the mark of the superiority of Western civilization and of Western values. Whether the West is now committing suicide is another matter.

White privilege? White oppression? The ‘whitewashing’ of history? To many of us, it seems that our history is being blackwashed.

Being essentially decent, ordinary English folk listen respectfully and sympathetically to those who recount the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade. They believe in fair play and instinctively recoil against colour prejudice. They have no problem with learning the lessons of the past. But when beloved and admired national figures – Churchill, Nelson, and Baden Powell – are threatened, they know instinctively that it is they themselves who are threatened. When they see much-loved comedy programmes banned because they might cause offence, and public figures who express their feelings silenced, the feeling is only compounded. They know that their culture, their identity, their precious freedoms, everything they know and love, is threatened with destruction, as surely as it would have been had the Nazis invaded and instituted a fascist state.

Yes, those pictures of local people guarding the statue of Baden Powell suggest that the day of reckoning may be approaching. Perhaps we should even be grateful to the Black Lives Matter activists for exposing the sham of the multicultural society for what it is. The Black Lives Matter movement has declared war and their enemy is England and all it stands for.

Only one path is now open, and that is to fight back.

