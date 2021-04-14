The Chinese Virus and selling soap powder

A sizeable minority believe the Chinese Virus (Covid 19) is a sinister plot by a shadowy group of wealthy industrialists to enslave the world. I believe this to be misconceived. The real cause is ‘hidden plain in view’ on our TV screens. It is a creation of our unified media, a case of Marshall Mcluhan‘s, ‘The media is the message,’ a built in, self referencing narrative of ever simplifying alerts about a never ending procession of more lethal variants.

Will we ever be free of these ‘alerts’ ? No, because the media needs more and more stories of dangerous variants and as screen time is money they have to be simple. At the same time the public seeks to justify its own self destructive behaviour by believing these messages. Eventually there will be only one story, ‘Covid19 is everywhere and will be with us for ever and the only cure is more and more vaccination.’

Are we proposing a life hiding out in our houses in winter with an occasional bask in the sun in summer than back inside in winter ? Covid is deadly for the frail and elderly but how far should we take a plan that seems to be in the mind of epidemiologists of vaccinating everyone from 3 to 99 years old every year or maybe more than once a year?

EM Forster Novel ‘The Machine stops‘ about a society living underground serviced by a giant machine that starts to fail is reading for our times.