The Conservative establishment plots a return to the EU

I would have thought the reason for the row over Dominic Cummings was glaringly obvious. Negotiations with the EU are due to end on the 30th of June and Whitehall wants them extended for two to three years so we can, in all but name, remain in the EU. After three years people will have forgotten what all the fuss was about and we will stay in by default. Only Cummings and David Frost stand in the way.
A source from inside the Conservative Party writes today; 27.5.20
‘I have it on reliable authority that a campaign against David Frost is being planned for next week. If the Remainers manage to to get Cummings removed they will go after Frost in a big way. The scummedia are in it up to their necks being assisted by Liddington and other Remainer Tory MPS.
A plan was concocted by civil servants and various officials to extend Brexit while Boris and Cumiings were away on their sick beds. When DC got back he stopped it in in its tracks The plan is to get rid of DC first, then Frost and leave Boris isolated and then force an extension for two years and engineer a cancellation of Brexit.’
Right on queue M Barnier has today 27.5.20 offered a two year extension to Brexit
You might ask why the readership of a paper like the Daily Telegraph did not cancel their subscriptions by the tens of thousands, given that the paper has so enthusiastically followed the howling press pack that has gone after Cummings.
It is because the readership of the DT – grass root Tories – are themselves responsible for letting this happen by their inaction and complacency over the years, above all their belief in their inherent good sense, when in reality they are just press fodder.
As for the rabidly pro Remain Daily Mail, it is said the paper has been pro EU ever since Mrs Rothermere declared her embarrassment at having to defend Brexit at the smart dinner tables at which she dines.
On such trivialities do our leaders rule.
The Western Establishment is, as an internationalist and globalist entity, in the midst of a revolution, whereby the native principle in Europe, North America, and the Antipodes is being abolished. You know how they are doing this. Everybody knows. It is, by any reasonable reading of Article 2(c) of the 1948 Convention a gene-killing. But … the prize of The Globality for the Afro-Asian-Arabised masses of the New West, sans boundaries anywhere within or without their persons, and a place amid the Judeo-Davos over-class for the faithful awaits. And what fatally lightweight and corrupt elitist grafter or machine politician could resist?
The extent to which you personally, dear reader, are ready and willing to grasp all the nettles in this little patch of evil, without fear of those who may call you bad names or of embarrassing moments with the very nice Indian people in the office, or whatever, is the extent to which you are a free and whole man (or, indeed, woman). So … are you free? Or do you have “reservations”?
The Machiavellian plots to thwart the democratic vote in England by the pro-remain elite and relentlessly peddled as ‘news’ by the BBC and others is mirrored by similar efforts to discredit President Trump with the preposterous story concocted by the liberal-left that Russia influenced the vote creating a year-long witch-hunt by their conniving acolytes in governmental institutions and made into ‘sensational news’ by CNN et-al. If Stalin could be given a day-release from Hell, he would surely smile in benevolence at them.