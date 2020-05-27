The Conservative establishment plots a return to the EU

I would have thought the reason for the row over Dominic Cummings was glaringly obvious. Negotiations with the EU are due to end on the 30th of June and Whitehall wants them extended for two to three years so we can, in all but name, remain in the EU. After three years people will have forgotten what all the fuss was about and we will stay in by default. Only Cummings and David Frost stand in the way.

A source from inside the Conservative Party writes today; 27.5.20

‘I have it on reliable authority that a campaign against David Frost is being planned for next week. If the Remainers manage to to get Cummings removed they will go after Frost in a big way. The scummedia are in it up to their necks being assisted by Liddington and other Remainer Tory MPS.

A plan was concocted by civil servants and various officials to extend Brexit while Boris and Cumiings were away on their sick beds. When DC got back he stopped it in in its tracks The plan is to get rid of DC first, then Frost and leave Boris isolated and then force an extension for two years and engineer a cancellation of Brexit.’

Right on queue M Barnier has today 27.5.20 offered a two year extension to Brexit

You might ask why the readership of a paper like the Daily Telegraph did not cancel their subscriptions by the tens of thousands, given that the paper has so enthusiastically followed the howling press pack that has gone after Cummings.

It is because the readership of the DT – grass root Tories – are themselves responsible for letting this happen by their inaction and complacency over the years, above all their belief in their inherent good sense, when in reality they are just press fodder.

As for the rabidly pro Remain Daily Mail, it is said the paper has been pro EU ever since Mrs Rothermere declared her embarrassment at having to defend Brexit at the smart dinner tables at which she dines.

On such trivialities do our leaders rule.

