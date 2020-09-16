The Daily Telegraph on the great unwashed and their inexplicable love of country.

In a column entitled ‘Is ‘wokism’ creating an army of alt-Right teens?’ and headed by a photo of Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant Alice Cutter next to a swastika, the Telegraph’s Celia Walden expresses alarm that young whites are turning to extreme white supremacist ideologies.

She concedes that this reaction comes as no surprise in the current climate of PC dogma and censorship and general denigration of our civilization. Indeed, Celia herself has argued tirelessly against ‘woke’ culture in her columns in the Telegraph. But the ‘poisonous weeds’ of ‘Right-wing’ hate, of ‘casual racisms’ and ‘casual sexisms’, are quite another matter.

This is fair enough – except that when it comes to the underlying ideology of which ‘wokeness’ is merely a manifestation, the ideology of ‘multi-culture’ and its accompanying mantras of diversity and inclusion, impeccably well-mannered Celia predictably toes the Telegraph line and falls silent. Indeed, the very term ‘woke’ has a suspiciously genteel feel about it in contrast to, say, ‘liberal fascist’, or just ‘fascist’, for what we are witnessing is essentially the campaign to deconstruct and destroy Western civilization.

‘Woke’ is also a handy euphemism for avoiding discussion of issues like mass immigration, population replacement, grooming gangs, honour killings, and genital mutilation, which might give one indigestion after dinner; and for avoiding having to associate with the flag-waving tattoo-sporting army issue boot attired white working class, whose manners are so coarse and vulgar.

Free speech, so long as it is limited to the after-dinner conversation of the educated class, fits nicely with the open borders, unlimited cheap labour and holiday villas for the rich, agenda of global liberalism. But any questioning of the dominant ideology of multi-culture would only threaten this honey pot for the privileged.

How else would City hedge fund managers, corporate lawyers and accountants make their money? How would one recruit one’s servants, nannies, au pairs, and Waitrose delivery truck drivers? What would happen to the value of one’s property without immigration-fuelled asset inflation?

Besides, higher-end cosmopolitan multi-culture holds a certain appeal for those whose wealth and privilege enables them to maintain bolt holes in quaint English towns and villages far from the madding crowds and invading hordes of the cities. It enables them to eat out at exotic restaurants, buy luxury villas and apartments in exotic places, and occasionally grace their soirees with refined public school educated polo playing BAME specimens.

Telegraph readers, by contrast, know the score only too well, as their acid and witty comments on the website testify. But then they are a coarser breed than the columnists, and Camilla’s editors have wisely not allowed any comments to besmirch her piece.

Heaven forbid that the great unwashed should spoil the party.

