The English Democrats, launched in 2002, are the only campaigning English Nationalist Party. We campaigned for a referendum for independence for England; for St George’s Day to be England’s National holiday; for Jerusalem to be England’s National Anthem; to leave the EU properly and fully; for an end to mass immigration; for the Cross of St George to be flown on all public buildings in England; and we supported a YES vote for Scottish Independence.

The English Democrats are England’s answer to the Scottish National Party and to Plaid Cymru. The English Democrats’ greatest electoral successes to date include:- in the 2004 EU election we had 130,056 votes; winning the Directly Elected Executive Mayoralty of Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council in 2009 and also the 2012 mayoralty referendum; in the 2009 EU election we gained 279,801 votes after a total EU campaign spend of less than £25,000; we won the 2012 referendum which gave Salford City an Elected Mayor; in 2012 we also saved all our deposits in the Police Commissioner elections and came second in South Yorkshire; and in the 2014 EU election we had 126,024 votes for a total campaign spend of about £40,000 (giving the English Democrats by far the most cost efficient electoral result of any serious Party in the UK!).

In the 2015 General Election we had the 8th largest contingent of candidates in England. In the October 2016 Batley & Spen, Westminster parliamentary, By-election we came second and easily beat all three British national parties. In the 2017 Greater Manchester Mayoral election we came 5th beating UKIP and the Greens in all but 2 boroughs. In the 2018 South Yorkshire Mayoral election we had 14,547 votes and saved our deposit and, with a minimal campaign budget achieved 12.8% of the First Preference votes in Doncaster. In the 2021 Police Commissioner election in Essex we got 42,831 (10%) First Preference votes, plus probably the same again Second Preference votes for by far the lowest campaign spending of all the candidates.

To win such success in the face of Britain’s first past the post electoral system, effectively a two party state whose policies are the same, is a remarkable achievement and a sign that English patriotism is alive and well. Join those who have realised that an English Parliament and Nation are our only hope for the future.

Robin Tilbrook is the leader of the English Democrats

