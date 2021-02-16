The EU Vaccine cock-up

The Remainers weep: “Oh, how we miss the French with their charm, their style, their sartorial elegance and delectable dishes!” Where are they now?

Alas! All these have been wafted away, borne on a cloud of bafflement and indignation; for sadly, when faced with a genuine crisis, French governments yield to two familiar temptresses, arrogance and inefficiency. During this recent crisis, these have been tempered by stubborn evasiveness; with the result that it has become increasingly difficult to know anything: websites crash, vaccination centres are unmanned, telephone calls go unanswered, GP’s and pharmacists are non committal.

There have been numerous perceptive articles analysing why the French authorities failed to recognise the extent of the pandemic and to organise vaccination. First was a natural trust in a French vaccine; “c’est le pays de Pasteur, après tout!” Secondly an indoctrinated belief in the power and ability of Brussels to solve problems, reinforced by a childlike fear of some form of excommunication should “Europe” be questioned, while at higher levels of government, a shrewd awareness that the vacillating French economy is in hock to Frankfurt played its part.

Now, faced with a fiasco of national proportions, the all-powerful government is using its hold on the media to relay at best soothing, at worst, mendacious “news”. This obfuscation is causing massive anger and resentment among those who, despite government restrictions, are doing their best to maintain normal services. Potential “gilets jaunes” are being courted by pictures of mini buses ferrying OAP’s to rural vaccination centres. “On s’occupe de votre grand-mère”: (We are taking care of your grandmother) while at the same time the intelligentsia are being urged to assess potential Presidential candidates for 2022 on a “post covid” horizon. Meanwhile in Paris and its affluent suburbs – total silence. We followed government guidelines, we scanned the websites, and we are neglected and vulnerable.

On January 13th sensing that this thing would escalate, I book an appointment with my GP. He is courteous and firm, “wear a mask, do not go into the waiting room; I will meet you in the entrance hall”, I obey, and explain that I should like to be vaccinated. “Yes, of course.” He knows that I am 85, live alone, drive, manage my own affairs, and do not often seek his advice. He gives me a thorough examination, lingering, I think longer than usual on the lungs. He enters my details into his computer. “You will receive a Bon de Vaccination from the Assurance Maladie”.

“Good, I think,” this is going well; however, I do add, “I don’t need to make an appointment then?” “Yes, you should do that.”

Odd, I think, who is running this thing; them or me? I push my state insurance card, and a cheque for 25 euros over his desk. “No”, he says handing back the cheque; “the pre-vaccination visit is free.”

Reassured, I nonetheless go immediately online to find my local vaccination centre at which point the nightmare begins. Venues and appointments appear and disappear, followed by advice to search further afield. After 3 weeks of this exhausting and fruitless quest, my local centre finally admits in a recorded telephone message that there is no vaccine and appointments may only be made when a delivery takes place.

It is sometimes disheartening to have taught history, for then one recalls the arrogance and inefficiency of the Ancien Régime, the dreadful consequences of blinkered diplomacy and governmental paralysis in 1940, and many a moment when sharp analysis and swift action could have saved the day.

Alack! Today, we who have opted for France, must wait.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine