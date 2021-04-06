The Home Office would have given Hitler asylum if he came here in 1944 after a coup.

When an immigration officer asks an asylum seeker for his story, one of the things he is trying to find out is if his rights under the Act have been violated. If they have, the officer is obliged to admit him so that a court can test his application for citizenship.

The test is not of the suitability of the individual. Drug barons who fear reprisals from their fellow criminals in Colombia have been given leave to remain under the terms of the Human Rights Act.

Had Hitler come to Britain in April 1944, having fled a Nazi coup against him, and had the Act been in force, he would have been entitled to asylum.

We cannot send anybody, however vile, back to a country where his or her individual rights will be violated.

Myles Harris

‘Tomorrow is another Country’ Civitas. 2003

