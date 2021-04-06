The Home Office would have given Hitler asylum if he came here in 1944 after a coup.

When an immigration officer asks an asylum seeker for his story, one of the things he is trying to find out is if his rights under the Act have been violated. If they have, the officer is obliged to admit him so that a court can test his application for citizenship.
The test is not of the suitability of the individual. Drug barons who fear reprisals from their fellow criminals in Colombia have been given leave to remain under the terms of the Human Rights Act.
Had Hitler come to Britain in April 1944, having fled a Nazi coup against him, and had the Act been in force, he would have been entitled to asylum.
We cannot send anybody, however vile, back to a country where his or her individual rights will be violated.
Myles Harris
‘Tomorrow is another Country’ Civitas. 2003
Update “How is the government doing on immigration?”
A recent report by Migration Watch
Yes, we have the front-line naive idealists (ignorant do-gooders) and various varieties of money-scoopers-up -all orchestrated from the shadows by the malign/evil people who seek to destroy the West.
And they are succeeding at fast clip.
The philosophy of Wokism implicit in “The Guardian” and its clientele is that anyone and everyone in the world has a human right to come and live in Britain (Hitler & Pinochet excepted, obvs). “We” need immigrants, and refugees need “us” – simples. Besides, if we can get the citizens of colour in what-was-England from 20% to 90% it will put an end for ever to structural racism, institutional racism, white supremacy, white privilege, and the evil white people uniquely responsible for slavery, colonialism, fascism, capitalism, elitism, sexism, transphobia and all the other phobias – FOR EVER. What’s not to like, no wot I’m sayin’ man?
Can you actually give a name to back this up
I can believe it – just would like proof.
Read the book and consult the references
It’s more than a pity that Karl Marx wasn’t sent back to Germany. Think of all the millions of people who wouldn’t have died if he had been silenced.
We can only imagine what contemporary life in the Anglosphere would look like, if, instead of rights for everyone from everywhere, there had been in all the English-speaking Western countries, the Human Responsibilities in the Context of Your Being a Proper Citizen of the Nation Act.