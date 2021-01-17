The impeachment of Alexei Trump and the arrest of Donald Navalny

There is no difference between the arrest of Alexei Navalny at Moscow Airport tonight and the impeachment last week of Donald Trump. Navalny and Trump are seen by their respective political establishments as enemies who must be silenced at all costs. Silencing opponents is the work of dictators.

Both establishments have dug their own graves: Putin in trying to murder Navalny last year, Congress in plotting to bar Trump from all political office, even as the town dog catcher, and worse, if the expression of sheer hatred on Nancy Pelosi’s face is anything to go by, try to put him behind bars.

Both governments will then have their very own famous martyr, and famous martyrs, especially those in prison, are flames from which great conflagrations can erupt.

