The Law stood on its Head

The Appeal Court has decided not to extend the sentences of the killers of P C Harper. Another court has refused to prevent an extra runway being built at Heathrow thus opening the way to doubling the traffic and pollution over London.
Last year the Supreme Court tried to overturn the Brexit referendum. Meanwhile day after day immigrant appeal court judges seem bent on opening Britain’s doors to all immigrants however insultingly bogus their reasons for applying to stay here are.
The Court of Appeal has given permission, despite her citizenship having being revoked, for terrorist Shamima Begum to re-enter Britain in order to fight her appeal to return here for good . I wonder what the outcome of her appeal will be?
Is the judiciary an enemy of the native British working class, for this is where these rulings have their most devastating impact?
To anyone still not convinced the law is an ass read “Outrageous Fortune” by the late Terence Frisby – the story of his 14 year battle as litigant-in-person trying to stop being bankrupted by his divorce. An escoriating indictment of our legal system and the cosy relationship between barristers and judges.
Once Begum is in this country, what’s the betting she will never leave, regardless of the outcome of her court case.
She will never leave, and she and all her dependents will be on the public payroll, in perpetuity.
Oh, and some around her will always be security risks, and so there will be all the costs of surveillance and policing, and lawyers to get them off the hook.
Answer to the Editor’s question in the final sentence is:
Yes.
Now me, having descended from a long line of working-class folk, ask this question:
How, really, can the working classes, and those who rely on the daily activities of the working-classes-
-that is, the many tens of millions of the low-end desk/computer-bound admin people, the tech professionals, the managers, and investors too actually, and of course obviously the non-working classes and the anti-working classes-
-be mobilised to secure their own futures, which to say again-
-depend mightily on the contributions of the law-abiding, striving working-classes.
True, the beneficiaries of the labours of the labouring-people are likely not to be bothered about such folk, but just perhaps their own interests might be revealed to them, and by that, set in motion.
Street politics will only produce mass imprisonment and intimidation, for the reasons given in the OP. Single-issue politics won’t have the requisite historical purchase.
The answer to your question then, Harry, is that only through crow-barring a party-politics of our people’s life and rights can a peaceful challenge to power be raised. That, however, requires that the political culture as it is now constituted can abide this message, which is certainly not the case today. For that precondition to be met, we have to accept that we have lost the war of position but we do win the war of ideas wherever we can can compete. As we are excluded from the political culture we have to speak directly to those who are not excluded; and this is the meat of the cultural activism I am seeking to initiate (and about which I have spoken to you already – I only wish that you and others here who might share your determination to change things would listen more closely to what I am saying).