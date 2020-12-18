The Law stood on its Head

The Appeal Court has decided not to extend the sentences of the killers of P C Harper. Another court has refused to prevent an extra runway being built at Heathrow thus opening the way to doubling the traffic and pollution over London.

Last year the Supreme Court tried to overturn the Brexit referendum. Meanwhile day after day immigrant appeal court judges seem bent on opening Britain’s doors to all immigrants however insultingly bogus their reasons for applying to stay here are.

The Court of Appeal has given permission, despite her citizenship having being revoked, for terrorist Shamima Begum to re-enter Britain in order to fight her appeal to return here for good . I wonder what the outcome of her appeal will be?

Is the judiciary an enemy of the native British working class, for this is where these rulings have their most devastating impact?

