The left demands censorship of all white male writing ?

It’s obvious; sexual identity is part of the fatal flaw of sexuality, at least according to Jean Paul Sartre. However, it maybe not so much sexual identity that’s part of the flaw but rather the genre and social structure imposed on it by the patriarchy, a.k.a white supremacy.

No idea? Neither have I but its fun looking up the ‘Postmodern Generator’ a brilliant site, parodying current academic language. Alternatively, to spend a morning listening to BBC Radio 4 which increasingly takes us deep into the anxious, prohibiting culture of post-modernism.

The bearers of this quasi- political gobbeldy-gook are frequently females with doctorates in social science, occupying powerful, influential positions. In the last few days I’ve heard them covering a wide range of topics, starting with Dr Myriam Francois on Radio 4s, Moral Maze.

Blonde, former actress François, who converted to Islam aged twenty-one, has a PhD from Oxford focussing on Islam in Morocco. She’s a research associate at the Centre of Islamic Studies, University of London, and founder of the blog ‘We Need to Talk about Whiteness.’ She recently wrote in The Guardian that, ‘Britain is a country whose modernity was birthed in violence and racial supremacy.’

Naturally she doesn’t rejoice to see white folks enjoying themselves. Last week, supported by CofE pundit, Giles Fraser, she explained how ‘racist humour serves to normalise the expression of white supremacy in our society.’

Jokes by the white majority are automatically, punching down,’ at vulnerable people ‘disempowered’ by their race, sex or gender. And they better stop it.

Not discouraged by her gender, Dr. Laura Van Broekhoeven is Director of the Pitt Rivers Museum, a department of Oxford University. She appeared on BBC Front Row last week, in an edition which also featured, ‘50 Years of Queer Books,’ which presenter Stig Abel said includes Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Van Broekhoeven is a member of the Women Leaders in Museums Network and the European Ethnographic Museum Directors Group. She was a participant in the Getty’s Museum Leadership Institute and co-chair of the Oxford and Colonialism Network.

To her discomfort, Pitt Rivers currently holds 600,000 objects, many collected by the Victorian founder who wanted to explore the Evolutionary theory. Her interest is in ‘Repatriation and redress,’ i.e. giving many of them back.

She terms the collection ‘problematic,’ a Post-Modern key-word for ‘bad.’ Particularly worrying are the shrunken heads. The public were once told playfully that they held a curse, now that curse is called racism. The danger is that white supremacist viewers might think they are ‘primitive.’

‘We want to understand how their descendants might want to be talked about,’ says Van Broekhoeven. The heads must be, ‘contextualised,’ (another key-word) ‘understood as a result of religious ritual not violence.’

The museum itself is now accused of aggression. ‘The most violent space in Oxford,’ says its director who aims to change that by, ‘discussing power relations,’ ‘restitution’ and ‘repair.’ She has just submitted a report to the university about the future of the collection.

Her aim is now to focus on, ‘collaboration, inclusivity and reflexive inquiry.’ Academic speak for non-racism. ‘We are engaging proactively with that,’ she explains, ‘Foregrounding self-representation, co-curating, querying unhelpful binaries, engaging with forced migrants, refugees, and working with the LGBTQIA.’

I hope the labels in her gallery are easier to understand. Radio 4 English may soon need an educational channel all of its own.

Further problems we never knew we had were exposed by Dr Anna Derrig who teaches, ‘The ethics of life-writing’ at Goldsmiths College. It seems that almost every action now has an attendant moral problem, from looking at shrunken heads to jotting in your journal.

In ‘The Digital Human’ on BBC Radio 4, Derrig suggested ‘entitled’ people should not write about ‘voiceless’ people without their permission. Derrig particularly challenged men, accusing acclaimed writers such as Karl Ove Knausgaard, author of six autobiographical novels and falsetto voiced diarist David Sedaris, of ‘Life burgling.’ Sedaris, she said, is ‘Very wrong.’

American pop singer, Moby was also a ‘burglar’ for mentioning US actress Natalie Portman in his memoir without asking her first, but was exculpated as he apologised. Public apology being essential to this new culture of prohibition and anxiety.

No distinction was made between rude tweets and serious memoir, Moby and Knausgaard. In post-modernism qualitative distinctions between ‘high’ and ‘low’ art, primitive and civilised are not allowed.

Sonia Livingstone, Professor of Social Psychology and former head of the Department of Media and Communications at the LSE, advised writers to ‘reboot’ their work to avoid ‘collateral damage’ to those written about. Where this would have put great diarists of the past from Samuel Pepys to Anne Frank she doesn’t say, but the move to writing on line seems to be the main cause of the insecurity.

Danger lurks everywhere, no one is safe in this new world where privacy is being eroded by social media but paradoxically increasing numbers seek immediate fame and exposure.

Respect for ‘identity’ seems to be posited as a safe-guard against unwanted intrusion and damage. The main aggressors commonly identified by these doctors as ‘entitled’ white men, always out to rob and abuse, ‘people of colour’ and women.

‘Who does the telling?’ Demands Prof. Livingstone. ‘How is their narrative demeaning others?’

‘Identity is always relational,’ she warns, urging an examination of all power relations, even between parents and children. There is even the new sin of ‘Sharenting,’ posting images of one’s children on Facebook or showing them to other adults without the child’s specific permission.

I prefer to think these women are all professors of extreme Dada, hoaxing BBC Radio 4, having a hoot about post-modernism and its acolytes. I hope that, to quote a privileged pale, stale American male, they cannot be serious!

Subscribe To Quarterly Traditional Print Magazine (delivered to your door)

Subscribe To Quarterly Digital Edition

Like this Blog? Why not send it to a friend?