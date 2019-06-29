The left demands censorship of all white male writing ?

It’s obvious; sexual identity is part of the fatal flaw of sexuality, at least according to Jean Paul Sartre. However, it maybe not so much sexual identity that’s part of the flaw but rather the genre and social structure imposed on it by the patriarchy, a.k.a white supremacy.
No idea? Neither have I but its fun looking up the ‘Postmodern Generator’ a brilliant site, parodying current academic language. Alternatively, to spend a morning listening to BBC Radio 4 which increasingly takes us deep into the anxious, prohibiting culture of post-modernism.
The bearers of this quasi- political gobbeldy-gook are frequently females with doctorates in social science, occupying powerful, influential positions. In the last few days I’ve heard them covering a wide range of topics, starting with Dr Myriam Francois on Radio 4s, Moral Maze.
Blonde, former actress François, who converted to Islam aged twenty-one, has a PhD from Oxford focussing on Islam in Morocco. She’s a research associate at the Centre of Islamic Studies, University of London, and founder of the blog ‘We Need to Talk about Whiteness.’ She recently wrote in The Guardian that, ‘Britain is a country whose modernity was birthed in violence and racial supremacy.’
Naturally she doesn’t rejoice to see white folks enjoying themselves. Last week, supported by CofE pundit, Giles Fraser, she explained how ‘racist humour serves to normalise the expression of white supremacy in our society.’
Jokes by the white majority are automatically, punching down,’ at vulnerable people ‘disempowered’ by their race, sex or gender. And they better stop it.
Not discouraged by her gender, Dr. Laura Van Broekhoeven is Director of the Pitt Rivers Museum, a department of Oxford University. She appeared on BBC Front Row last week, in an edition which also featured, ‘50 Years of Queer Books,’ which presenter Stig Abel said includes Shakespeare’s sonnets.
Van Broekhoeven is a member of the Women Leaders in Museums Network and the European Ethnographic Museum Directors Group. She was a participant in the Getty’s Museum Leadership Institute and co-chair of the Oxford and Colonialism Network.
To her discomfort, Pitt Rivers currently holds 600,000 objects, many collected by the Victorian founder who wanted to explore the Evolutionary theory. Her interest is in ‘Repatriation and redress,’ i.e. giving many of them back.
She terms the collection ‘problematic,’ a Post-Modern key-word for ‘bad.’ Particularly worrying are the shrunken heads. The public were once told playfully that they held a curse, now that curse is called racism. The danger is that white supremacist viewers might think they are ‘primitive.’
‘We want to understand how their descendants might want to be talked about,’ says Van Broekhoeven. The heads must be, ‘contextualised,’ (another key-word) ‘understood as a result of religious ritual not violence.’
The museum itself is now accused of aggression. ‘The most violent space in Oxford,’ says its director who aims to change that by, ‘discussing power relations,’ ‘restitution’ and ‘repair.’ She has just submitted a report to the university about the future of the collection.
Her aim is now to focus on, ‘collaboration, inclusivity and reflexive inquiry.’ Academic speak for non-racism. ‘We are engaging proactively with that,’ she explains, ‘Foregrounding self-representation, co-curating, querying unhelpful binaries, engaging with forced migrants, refugees, and working with the LGBTQIA.’
I hope the labels in her gallery are easier to understand. Radio 4 English may soon need an educational channel all of its own.
Further problems we never knew we had were exposed by Dr Anna Derrig who teaches, ‘The ethics of life-writing’ at Goldsmiths College. It seems that almost every action now has an attendant moral problem, from looking at shrunken heads to jotting in your journal.
In ‘The Digital Human’ on BBC Radio 4, Derrig suggested ‘entitled’ people should not write about ‘voiceless’ people without their permission. Derrig particularly challenged men, accusing acclaimed writers such as Karl Ove Knausgaard, author of six autobiographical novels and falsetto voiced diarist David Sedaris, of ‘Life burgling.’ Sedaris, she said, is ‘Very wrong.’
American pop singer, Moby was also a ‘burglar’ for mentioning US actress Natalie Portman in his memoir without asking her first, but was exculpated as he apologised. Public apology being essential to this new culture of prohibition and anxiety.
No distinction was made between rude tweets and serious memoir, Moby and Knausgaard. In post-modernism qualitative distinctions between ‘high’ and ‘low’ art, primitive and civilised are not allowed.
Sonia Livingstone, Professor of Social Psychology and former head of the Department of Media and Communications at the LSE, advised writers to ‘reboot’ their work to avoid ‘collateral damage’ to those written about. Where this would have put great diarists of the past from Samuel Pepys to Anne Frank she doesn’t say, but the move to writing on line seems to be the main cause of the insecurity.
Danger lurks everywhere, no one is safe in this new world where privacy is being eroded by social media but paradoxically increasing numbers seek immediate fame and exposure.
Respect for ‘identity’ seems to be posited as a safe-guard against unwanted intrusion and damage. The main aggressors commonly identified by these doctors as ‘entitled’ white men, always out to rob and abuse, ‘people of colour’ and women.
‘Who does the telling?’ Demands Prof. Livingstone. ‘How is their narrative demeaning others?’
‘Identity is always relational,’ she warns, urging an examination of all power relations, even between parents and children. There is even the new sin of ‘Sharenting,’ posting images of one’s children on Facebook or showing them to other adults without the child’s specific permission.
I prefer to think these women are all professors of extreme Dada, hoaxing BBC Radio 4, having a hoot about post-modernism and its acolytes. I hope that, to quote a privileged pale, stale American male, they cannot be serious!
Subscribe To Quarterly Traditional Print Magazine (delivered to your door)
Subscribe To Quarterly Digital Edition
Like this Blog? Why not send it to a friend?
These “doctors” are all the same. All they ever do is speak nonsense which they claim only SMART MEN can see as deeply profound. It’s the king’s new PhD. Have you, for example, ever seen the latest DSM-5, the psychologists’ “bible”? It is 500 pages of such definitions as “oppositional defant disorder” (rude); “expanded social anxiety disorder” (shy); etc. It is a demonology manual, full of obviously made-up nonsense pretending to be profound insights – the very definition of what Sir Peter Medawar rightly called “the unnatural sciences”.
Remember this when you choose your therapist, a.k.a. your exorcist-cum-witch-finder-general. Some of them think there are only 107 demons (“disorders”) which can posses you (as the first edition claims). More up-to-date ones recognize 295 (DSM-IV). Perhaps realizing this demonology is making psychology into the laughing stock it deserves to be, the editors announced the number of demons in the DSM-5 did not increase, but that was only done by splitting up the “disorders” into .”subdivisions” – in other words, giving each demon a few assistant tempters.
Postmodern Generator will not help to bring down this army of revolutionary academics. They are as immune to parody as they are to criticism. They almost certainly see themselves as kind of moral avant garde fufilling a sacred duty to lead society to a more diverse and inclusive future. Backing them up are the vast regular forces of do-gooder ground troops. These people take their moral lead from social justice warriors and the educated elite who specialise in denouncing social evils.
Hence: Eco-Warriors declare mankind’s use of fossil fuels to be an evil which must be vanquished and the do-gooders, without much pause for reflection, announce that they are ready to fight the good fight – zero carbon emmissions, here we come.
Hence: Social Justice Warriors denounce rampant Islamophobia and the do-gooders spot yet another juicy opportunity to be seen to be doing good. Without stopping to question what “Islamophobia” might be or if it really exists they are off to fight the good fight. Their moral leaders have pointed out the enemy and no self-respecting do-gooder will stand idly by while such a social evil prevails.