The Left in all its nastiness revealed

The prime minister’s admission to St Thomas’ Hospital unified the nation – at least all decent people. Labour and Green Party politicians took to social media to send their best wishes, even the stuffy Lib Dems and Nicola Sturgeon. It was a humbling reminder of how certain situations transcend politics. But not all shared in that moment of unity, some could not see past the horizon of their hatred.

Shiela Oaks, Labour mayor of Heanor and councillor for Heanor East: “sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PM’s we’ve ever had”.

Riz Mokal, University College London’s professor of legal theory and former member of World Bank’s delegation to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law: “You have to have a heart of stone not to smile just a little.”

Paula Akpan, a journalist for Teen Vogue, Bustle, INEWS and ELLE: “Imagine trying to pressure people into feeling sorry for a man who boasted about shaking hands with COVID-19 patients and was all for herd immunity aka allowing the virus to rip through the population, a mere fraction of his harmful political career. I’m good love enjoy”.

Ken Klippenstein, The Nation’s DC correspondent and former contributor to The Young Turks: “I don’t like Boris Johnson but I think we can all agree him being sick is funny”.

Siobhan Thompson, a sketch comedian and writer of the hit animation TV show Rick & Morty: “The c*** deserves every blunt needle he’ll get”.

Steven, a member of the Labour Party and Exeter Socialist Students: “Bad things (coronavirus) happening to bad people (Boris Johnson) is very good and funny actually”.

Julie Heselwood, Labour councillor for Leeds: “It’s a publicity stunt – they were doing badly being criticised for their handling of this, next thing he’s in hospital in ICU – a publicity stunt for sympathy and to change the narrative. Don’t fall for it”.

“I hope he dies,” one user uttered, “I’m not one to glory in another’s misfortune, but I will get the champagne in if he dies,” another admitted. ‘We’ll party like we did when Thatcher died,” declared another – no doubt these are brave keyboard warriors who loiter in the dark recesses of their mother’s basement. You can be sure they are pro-open borders, pro-EU, pro-Corbyn and a pro-new green deal – all those liberal compassionate values we hear so much of from the left.

Where, you may ask, was the condemnation from organisations like Hope Not Hate whose entire purpose is to eradicate hate from society? Silence.

Fortunately Labour is not Hope Not Hate and under their new leader quickly expelled Shelia. The Exeter Socialist Students removed Steve from the committee. But no word from UCL on Riz Mokal. If Oxford University allowed the cancellation of a moderate conservative like Amber Rudd, what awaits professors who celebrate a political rival’s ill-health? Where are the protests from member of the UCL student union? Will Facebook or Twitter suspend their accounts?

It is comforting that for every vulgar comment about Boris’ ICU admission, there were ten condemning them. Twitter is not the reflection of prevalent attitudes in the general public but a loud and radical minority. So it is telling how even these individuals stood out from the Twitterati crowd.

Conservatives should never celebrate cancel culture. It is at odds with the heart of our small state ideals. But if it is to be the new norm, then let it be objective and equal. Now seems the ideal time for re-evaluation.

Jake Starke-Welch

