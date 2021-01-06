The next great financial crash – just outside sir!

It is said that instead of using government grants to help their businesses weather the Covid storm, company owners are throwing this fountain of fake money at companies like Tesla. So much has been thrown at the lithium battery manufacturer that the company is now worth a trillion and the stock price now so high the company cannot make a profit without selling carbon credits, the tulips of the 21st century

It is not something the most fevered of punters should put their money in. Investors (one would better call them gamblers) are relying on other gamblers piling in behind them to drive the price even higher until …..?

Until everybody is invested and somebody tries to sell. Then down comes the whole scheme.

It doesn’t have to be Tesla. A spectacular crash of any large well known company should do the job of bringing the whole tottering Ponzi scheme of world finance down. Money will fly to money heaven, investment will dry up, the TV stations with their painted, gabbling women announcers with nothing to say will fall silent, airliners will rust at their stands, holiday homes will become the abode of foxes, potatoes will become the currency of our streets.

And when the advertising stops youth will take its collective head out of its mobile phone, look up and see its inheritance

You read it here

