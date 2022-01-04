The petition to remove Tony Blair’s knighthood has already topped 500,000

Click here to give Tony Blair a kick where it hurts most, his enormous and all encompassing vanity.

How this chancer of a political used car salesman somehow wormed his way into Downing St we will never know but the damage he did to our country is irreversible and many fear it is its death warrant.

There is every chance of this petition reaching a million but if it gains momentum it could go to five. All you have to do is to click on the link to spoil his morning coffee, every morning, until the end of his rotten life.

And when you have clicked pass the email on for your friends to do the same.