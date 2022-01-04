The petition to remove Tony Blair’s knighthood has already topped 500,000

Click here to give Tony Blair a kick where it hurts most, his enormous and all encompassing vanity.
How this chancer of a political used car salesman somehow wormed his way into Downing St we will never know but the damage he did to our country is irreversible and many fear it is its death warrant.
There is every chance of this petition reaching a million but if it gains momentum it could go to five. All you have to do is to click on the link to spoil his morning coffee, every morning, until the end of his rotten life.
And when you have clicked pass the email on for your friends to do the same.
That the Queen (her courtiers) has appointed Blair to this office shows the degree of compromise that surrounds the highest institutions.
The courtiers who did this will have foreseen the outrage and backlash, but they went ahead with it. This demonstrates the huge pressures on the Royal Court exerted by the anti-Westernist forces.
With the stink around Prince Andrew, the anti-British/anti-white idiocy displayed by Meghan and Harry, and the naive greenism of Charles and William, we are seeing the end of an institution that has been critically important and useful for these many centuries.
Add to this the collapse of the education systems, legal and policing systems that now essentially endorse violence and other criminality, the open border, and news/opinion media that are busily expanding the reach of superstition and anti-civilization generally, and gosh, it’s time to…what?
Complain?
Full and final surrender?
Fight back, with utmost strategic cleverness -cunningly, ruthlessly, quietly, unseen, selling our lives dearly?
If we sign that petition, we’re allying ourselves with people who want to do even more harm to our country than Blair did. I’m reluctant to join such an alliance.
Besides, I’m more annoyed by the award of a KG to an obscure person known as “Baroness Amos”, whose only qualifications seem to be her sex and the colour of her skin.
I’m conflicted about this. In one sense it’s not about whether he was right or wrong about Iraq. We want our leaders to do what they believe is right even though it costs them support. And Blair lost a LOT of support. That is an important test for elected leaders. If you want a leader who put votes before national security, then how about Stanley Baldwin. And HE got a peerage.
I believe we would like our Prime Ministers to act and behave honestly and with integrity. These are principles based on logic,reason, and the objectivity which was the gift of the Enlightenment and the West to civilisation. This is in clear distinction to the hazy notions and changeable subjective values of particular individuals no matter how elevated and transiently powerful they may be.
We should always remember they not directly elected leaders, but elected to achieve and maintain government office by partisan interests within and for their parties. This a subtle but profound difference from acting in the interests of the nation, especially now that we have four separate legislatures. All of whom are demonstrably incompetant, ideologically competitive, antithetical to each others and particularly England’s interests.
Sadly these difficulties are manifested across all the parties and governments.
Yes for sure, Blair and his allies were very destructive factors in recent British history.
But the Iraq campaign was necessary. The USA, the non-Muslim West generally, had to kill a lot of Muslims to show that Muslim terrorism on the scale of 9/11 would have bad consequences for Muslims. And Iraq was the do-able location to kill a lot of Muslims.
Put aside the sub-divisions within Islam. Islam is bad for the West, obviously. And by killing a lot of Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan, the West, with the USA paying by far the biggest proportion of the bill, local Muslim leaders, all over the world, quietly but firmly put the word around Islam that large-scale attacks on the West had to be stopped.
And that has worked quite well over the years. What happens now and in the future, with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, is quite a problem in the making.
Certainly, a heavy-duty pre-emptive strike by Israel on Iran has increased in probability -with many key Muslim power-actors in the Middle East and elsewhere quite OK with that scenario.
Islam will always threaten the West. And the main question for the West is how much cost in lives and money it will take to hold Islam in an acceptable state of abeyance.
Pathetic. He got to Downing Street the legitimate way, by becoming leader of his party and winning massive majorities in 3 consecutive general elections, campaigning on his own policies and not on the single mantra “get brexit done” and then subsequently behaving like a little lost schoolkid as the current disgrace does.
As for damage to the country, you’ve obviously missed the absolute shambles of the last 7 years, including a government not being able to win any votes for a period.
Obviously this doesn’t have the remotest chance of success, which will spoil your days until the end of your worthless life, and I doubt he really cares anyway. This was the queen’s personal choice apparently.
Perhaps my memory is failing but didn’t our Tony take us into the Iraq War estimate 100,000 deaths ?
But, dear Andrew, didn’t Blair lie to parliament? And wasn’t Boris one of the MPs who tried to impeach him for doing so?
I have a growing suspicion that this petition was organised by the festering faun himself.
Because it has not been started on the HMG petitions website there is, as Mr Rees-Mogg has previously stated, no obligation to discuss it in Parliament. Whilst many spleens have been vented it has been a pointless diversionaryc exercise. Indeed that is something that Mr Blair, as he swishes his tail back and forth would take a perverse diabolical delight in.
In what universe is Tony Blaire deserving of a knighthood?
Or anybody, really. It’s fun to see whiny tories crying about it. Johnson will get 9ne despite being responsible for around 100000 unnecessary deaths from covid.
The faults of Boris do not justify the honours for Tony.
The latter’s sole signficant achievement seems to be Holocaust Day which has at least greater importance than Major’s traffic cones.
I would consider the grant of a peerage to Lord Ahmed of Rotherham to be an event of greater importance than the typically sly creation of the multicultural Holocaust day, the purpose of which was to dilute the memory of the Shoah by falsely equating it with other events of mass murder.
Ehud Barak worked with Phony Bliar to institute Holocaust Day with a dominant Israeli view of the Shoah as its primary function; the Holocaust is the only compulsory item in the history curriculum of British schools. The Westminster Holocaust Centre is a slightly different matter because its inclusion of a selection of other genocides is part and parcel of an attack on British/English “racism”, “colonialism” and “xenophobia” as well as our “antisemitism”; this is quite clear from information from government and the project’s sponsors.
Nazi crimes were in certain respects unique and uniquely horrible; but Jews have not been the only victims of persecution or mass-murder that matter. The Muslim “holocaust” in India was pretty horrendous, not to mention the communist crimes that Steven Rosefielde called the “red holocaust”. Nor were people of Jewish heritage the only victims of “Stalin’s genocides” (Norman Naimark).
As a matter of fact, “Sir” TB has been quite close socially, politically and financially to prominent members of the Anglo-Jewish community (Robert Peston, “Who Runs Britain?” &c); hence perhaps his enthusiasm for attacking Israel-threatening Iraq.
Excellent comment from Noa.