The Pope and the Princess

On the 7th of March Pope Francis, an 84 year old man, arrived in Iraq, one of the most dangerous spots on earth. A country where religious wars have brought death to millions, where to step outside your door might mean your family may never see you again, where amid fantastic wealth, tens of thousands live on the breadline. This frail old man was then driven in an open truck through the streets of a city where armed fanatics and their watchdogs still lurk.

His purpose ? To bring reconciliation between Christians and Muslims, to persuade Iraqis that ‘fraternity was better than fratricide’, to remind us that Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world. Thousands were murdered by Isil during the Caliphate, a favourite method of theirs was to bomb or machine gun Christians while at Mass.

The Pope’s visit was followed the next day by Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Instead of an open truck and the possibility of a bullet in the head, the two lolled before their interviewer on the lawn of a billion dollar Californian mansion. Oprah Winfrey, was paid $9 million for the show, with adverts on it costing $30,000 for 30 seconds. Meghan and Harry will no doubt in time be invited to dip their buckets into the river of cash the interview generates.

Meghan and Harry’s complaint was they weren’t famous enough. The Royal Family had it in their power to make them even more famous, but it was denied them. In a rerun of Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, sweet little Meghan was forced to sit in the cold ashes of her ambition by evil white male courtiers of the Queen, the latter who, despite all that happened, she still loves dearly. This drove her to thoughts of suicide and eventual flight to America.

Unlike the Pope’s visit, which went almost unnoticed among the politically correct, a giant salvo of praise went up all over the politically correct world, for Meghan’s ‘courage’.

Is that what you call it?

