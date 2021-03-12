The Pope and the Princess

On the 7th of March Pope Francis, an 84 year old man, arrived in Iraq, one of the most dangerous spots on earth. A country where religious wars have brought death to millions, where to step outside your door might mean your family may never see you again, where amid fantastic wealth, tens of thousands live on the breadline. This frail old man was then driven in an open truck through the streets of a city where armed fanatics and their watchdogs still lurk.
His purpose ? To bring reconciliation between Christians and Muslims, to persuade Iraqis that ‘fraternity was better than fratricide’, to remind us that Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world. Thousands were murdered by Isil during the Caliphate, a favourite method of theirs was to bomb or machine gun Christians while at Mass.
The Pope’s visit was followed the next day by Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Instead of an open truck and the possibility of a bullet in the head, the two lolled before their interviewer on the lawn of a billion dollar Californian mansion. Oprah Winfrey, was paid $9 million for the show, with adverts on it costing $30,000 for 30 seconds. Meghan and Harry will no doubt in time be invited to dip their buckets into the river of cash the interview generates.
Meghan and Harry’s complaint was they weren’t famous enough. The Royal Family had it in their power to make them even more famous, but it was denied them. In a rerun of Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, sweet little Meghan was forced to sit in the cold ashes of her ambition by evil white male courtiers of the Queen, the latter who, despite all that happened, she still loves dearly. This drove her to thoughts of suicide and eventual flight to America.
Unlike the Pope’s visit, which went almost unnoticed among the politically correct, a giant salvo of praise went up all over the politically correct world, for Meghan’s ‘courage’.
Is that what you call it?
Grand Ayatollah Sistani is also noteworthy for staying independent from the ruling mullah’s in Iran even though he is himself an Iranian. While they have been contantly adding fuel to the fire of religious divide, he has tried to be a force for stability in Iraq.
Yes, I pray that the efforts of the Holy Father in his visit to Iraq will save Christian lives and will promote greater personal safety and conditions for human flourishing in Islamic precincts, and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, I ask The Church to consider how it can use its resources to assist all people everywhere, but certainly starting with those inclined to living a Christian life, to secure reliable and productive contact with God.
Yes, this would require innovations. And among many such new processes, it would require new elements in the career system for ambitious priests. I believe that many ambitious priests would embrace such moves. And reforming priests could valuably consult certain monks in their search for reliable ways to walk with God.
I do not share the confidence of some people in the present Pope’s attitude towards other religions, especially Islam, and the forthcoming wave of non-Europeans into Europe, regarding which the Dalai Lama, whose own national homeland is being devastated by foreign occupation, has spoken real truth to actual power. If I were still a Christian I would pray instead for Cardinal Burke.
I’ve got nothing against Megabucks Markle, nor against Mr Markle, formerly Harry Hewitt. Have not watched their Coming Out Party with Oprah. I wish them all the best and obscurity – or at least one of.
As for Pope Francis, my hope for him is the peace that surpasses all understanding.
Simple Ginger and Dimpled Whinger meet Operettah, three millionaires helping inadvertently or not to bring down the Monarchy of the United Kingdom. This week’s “Spectator” and the by no means historically pro-royals “Daily Mail”, also “Spiked Online”, have penetrating articles well worth reading (WE 13 March).
As someone said, before a previous Pope brought in the ecumaniac 2nd Vatican Council, RC theologians were planning to extend the trajectory of the Blessed Virgin Mary Immaculately Conceived Mother of God to Assumption as Queen of Heaven and Mediatrix of All Graces. Now the PC atheists are developing the Blessed Nuisance Meghan Immaculately Costumed Miner of Gold to Ascension as Queen of Hollywood and Media-trickster of All Races.