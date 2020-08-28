I, and another writer and a photographer, were down in Folkestone this Wednesday, to interview a witness who went out into the strait to see first hand the operation of the ‘refugee railway’, (assisted by the Border Force) that brings ever more illegal migrants, few of whom are real refugees, to our shores.

It cost a lot of money for our witness to make this trip. The crowded waters of the Dover Strait are dangerous and you need a high speed inflatable and backup to be safe. He attempted to raise money using crowdfunding, but after anonymous ‘legal advice’ warned two crowd funding companies off, the money he raised was returned to his donors. You will not be surprised to learn that the funding of charities assisting the border force to bring more illegals ashore is never interfered with.

He told us told us that close up and out in the Dover strait the ‘refugees ‘ are all young, fit, well fed males, (he saw no emaciated victims of war, war injured or those with the signs of other mistreatment) and come equipped with £1000 phones with which as they get close in to our shores they will phone waiting lawyers. He was astounded by the extent and continuity of the flow of migrants across the strait.

Immigration lawyers have indeed been busy lately, halting the deportation of 25 illegals back to Spain where they had already claimed asylum. Many of the asylum seekers on TV you see coming ashore have usually claimed asylum elsewhere in Europe but we don’t bother with that. All are welcome.

The Home Office has recently got very angry what they call ‘activist’ lawyers who have done more than any other group, at great profit to themselves, of ensuring that only a tiny proportion of migrants ever get deported. Of course The Bar Council got the word activist withdrawn, which is rather like having the world ‘mouser’ withdrawn from a description of my cat.

Meanwhile here in Britain, the border force is at hand waiting to take the migrants to £110 a night hotels. Serco, whose CEO Rupert Soames, is the grandson of Winston Churchill, was awarded its biggest ever contract. £1.9 bn, looking after refugees with support services, accomodation, hotels, hostels etc . Illegal immigration is a very big business.

Readers can put aside any idea that the government and civil service are struggling to limit immigration. While paying lip service to controlling it they are encouraging it. More immigrants mean more house building contracts, more new roads, more jobs in social services and the contracts that flow from them, more cheap labour for our agribusinesses and so on.

Yet just down the line an economic and social catastrophe awaits. Migrants are a source of cheap labour now, but they get old, the young men in those inflatables or arriving in their tens of thousands at our airports, will one day, and that day is not so far in the future as we may think, be in need of care, so we will need more migrants to look after them and so on in an endless and economically devastating progression.