The resignation of Prime Minister Carrie Johnson

We are now entering the beginning of the struggle to re-enter the EU led by Prime Minister Carrie Johnson. Readers may be forgiven for thinking that Boris is the Prime Minister but Carrie, reared in a Labour family, has emerged as the party leader, without the inconvenience of having to appear in the House of Commons. Her cull of right wingers in the Johnson Government began with Dominic Cummings, the architect of Brexit, and now, in ousting Lord Frost she has outlined the direction she intends to take her administration. Not so far as actually rejoining the EU, but tying ourselves to it like Gulliver by a million silken, devious threads.

Conservative MPs have rumbled this plan and like hyenas around a waterhole await the appearance of her proxy in the Commons to tear him apart. However Boris can, ‘in one bound can be free’. If his reading of the statistics from South Africa suggesting Omnicron is weaker than its predecessors and he can keep the country open until the its tsunami crashes over our heads and disintegrates in millions of snuffles rather a lethal epidemic, he will be a hero to all and will have ensured Carrie’s premiership until the 2024 election. Not good news.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine