The Revolution devours its Children

In a manner reminiscent of the denunciation culture of the Soviet Union,when children denounced their parents, mothers their sons and fathers their wives, a senior policeman, interviewed on BBC Radio 4 today, urged parents to take their son to the nearest police station if they thought he had committed a sexual crime. In addition all those who had been victims of a sexual assault should come forward and denounce their assailants. I don’t think we are talking here about brutal rape or similar. Sexual crimes are now so widely defined they can include trying to get a girl into bed, something that male teenagers have been doing since the beginning of the human race.

Only private schools are at present in the firing line, and as the courts regard white sexual assault as particularly heinous, sentences will be heavy and, like the closure of Ampleforth, ‘The Catholic Eton’, which was a crude exercise in religious persecution by the authorities, many public schools will be forced to shut down on the grounds of who their pupils are.

It will be good for avaricious lawyers, (who this year will lose the golden teat of dishonest immigration appeals), prison construction companies and marxist revolutionaries seeking the overthrow of society.

One wonders what preparations the authorities are making for a huge boost in the prison population, which by imprisoning the bright children of the wealthy will destroy an entire social class – the aim of the radical left.

The policeman mentioned that enquiries into these crimes will in time extend to the state sector, but one gets the impression that it’s public schools that are the target. The police will be very reluctant to interfere in black schools for fear of racism or interference in black culture. There are always many excuses for black violence not the least, in woke theory, a history of white oppression for which all white people are guilty .

There must be some parents naive or crazy enough to take their son to the local police station to start what may be a 5 to 10 year sentence. Sane parents with sons in public schools will be packing their bags before the nightmare gets underway. Those who were about to send their sons to schools here from abroad will certainly not do so.

This is the price the middle classes invariably pay for dabbling in Maoist chic. Many have worn their liberal credentials as a fashion statement, thinking social revolution only applies to the poor and uneducated. Now they find their daughters have taken class war to the opposite sex in a wave of denunciations of their sons.

Imagine a liberal dinner party in which husband and wife with a young son in prison, discover that across the table are the couple whose daughter denounced their son.

The revolution indeed devours its children.

