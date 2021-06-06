5 Comments on The Salisbury Review Magazine out today
Does the library of the Oxford Union Society still subscribe to the Salisbury Review? When I was an undergraduate in the mid 1980s, there was a motion to cancel the subscription, which was narrowly defeated.
If they no longer subscribe, perhaps I ought to send them my pile of recent back issues.
Although I was not the editor then I am immensely cheered up by this news. ‘What a compliment ! Under the present president of the Oxford Union only left wing speakers are being invited, and one prominent conservative having being invited was subsequently disinvited on the grounds that a more ‘nuanced’ debate was required
I’m only up to Page 9, but it’s all good so far.
Editor,
Could you make older back-issues available through your archives, or are there any for sale?
J. O’Connell How old do you mean ? We may have some going back before that but I am not sure of their format. Editor