The Salisbury Review’s New Year Resolutions.

- Petition Amazon to show the country of manufacture on its goods so you don’t have to buy from China. Don’t buy from China anyhow.
- Not to pay the BBC licence.
- Fight Feminism. Give up your seat on the train to a woman.
Dear Doctor Editor:
All worthy resolutions, to be sure. The most difficult will be your first one. There was a book written 12 years ago by one Sara Bongiorni about her family’s resolution to not buy any Chinese products for one full year:
A Year Without Made In China: One Family’s True Life Adventure in the Global Economy
I actually attempted to keep that resolution myself about 20 years ago (please don’t ask). That aside, I think an even worthier ambition would be to not buy anything from Amazon for one year, or even ever again. The Amazon monster company is effectively destroying our small business townscapes, impoverishing millions of middle class families, and this plague year has been the best thing wonky-eyed Jeff Bezos has ever seen.
What is the Home Office response to your allegation about flight passengers entering without covid checks? Is this really true?