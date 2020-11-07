The US Election: Two old men fighting over who is first to the bathroom

I am ashamed watching the US election that the country of Lincoln, Grant and JFK has descended into a nursing home fight over which of two querulous old men should get to the bathroom first on being woken by the care assistant.
The US presidency has been badly wounded by this election at a time when the country is in terrible danger. China makes no secret of her determination to clear the Far East of areas of western influence such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia. It should not surprise anybody to hear within a few years that Chinese troops have landed in Australia’s Arnhemland over a bogus mineral rights dispute.
To give Trump his due he recognised the danger of China immediately he took office while the de facto president Kamala Harris will behave in the same way to China as Chamberlain did to Hitler over Czechoslovakia. Trump may well have been cheated at the polls but it is the surliness of his withdrawal that will endanger his legacy, which coupled with the apparent doderiness of Biden will encourage the Chinese to engage in even more reckless foreign policy adventures.
It has been obvious of recent years that US public opinion is so highly polarised between two opposite political views that one half of the country is now talking of going to war with the other. Her electoral system of postal votes and hand counted ballot papers, as outdated and senile as the two candidates, is a major cause of these divisions and must be replaced.
Modern politics cannot wait for four or five years elections. America needs younger presidential candidates and an electronic, 99% tamper proof voting system that not only can elect presidents but offer people referenda on such obvious dangers as BLM, China and immigration. So does Britain.
Sainted Editor:
Please be aware that not all your readers are admirers of Lincoln, Grant and JFK. I regard all three as odious.
In fact, I expect the Biden régime (or rather the Harris régime) to resemble the Lincoln régime in its determination to punish the losers. Decent Americans will soon be genuflecting willy-nilly to rioters and looters.
There remains one faint ray of hope: If the scum don’t gain control of the Senate, they won’t be able to subvert the Supreme Court.
I expressed myself badly. I meant that Myles Harris’s complaint was ‘misplaced’.
News just now, early Saturday evening, that Biden-Harris have won -or so it seems.
Anyway, Biden-Harris have declared again today that they will halt climate change and systematic racism.
So that’s good eh.
That will make many people very happy indeed.
Erm, Obama made many declarations along those lines too.
I suppose Biden-Harris have studied why Obama failed in those areas and now have an excellent plan to accomplish what Obama somehow did not.
Happy days indeed.
(BTW, I will not be surprised if before Inauguration Day Biden bumps his head rather badly and decides to step out and Harris is elevated to the presidency. Again, what wonderful general happiness will descend upon the Earth and its Peoples eh.)
She’s a candidate that the membership of the Democrats didn’t want even! That’s how bloody awful this could be.
Iain Hunter:
We used to hope that Ruth Bader Ginsberg would die.
Now we hope that Joe Biden will stay alive.
But my prediction is that he’ll suddenly be deemed to be too old and frail to carry on about a week after his inauguration.
And then the whole world will have to bow down to the Abomination of Desolation.
Dear Myles.
You’re complaint of a surly President losing the election and dividing the country to a potential civil war is precisely the passionate and virile response that is so lacking in England to defeat the liberal/social-Marxist yoke enforced by a gendarmerie we are now labouring under. When the choice between two basically consensual political parties in a ‘first past the post’ election, as has happened in Britain since the Conservative Party adopted Blarism, there is no where else to go and the voting populous are powerless except in exceptional and chance circumstances as when David Cameron misjudged his conviction for the ‘right’ outcome in a referendum. Trump supporting Americans have not become ‘domesticated’ and are vilified and insulted in standing up for those freedoms assured for them in their Constitution and its amendments. They are accused of being ignorant just as those in Britain who voted to leave the E.U. were branded for voting to return the sovereign power of a parliament that had so cravenly and carelessly given away in 1972. God preserve those who ‘Charlie’ Falconer called ‘ordinary people’ who will not be ‘put in their place’ by a smug ‘civilised’ elite.
In my view, the issue is not about the age of the presidential candidates.
Rather it is about conflicts between two very different models of the preferred/correct nature of the principles that best guide the US economy, determine its borders, and define the terms of citizenship.
And there’s the conflict over what to do about the vast differences in educability, criminality, propensity to violence, productivity, and loyalty to the USA of the various sub-groups that comprise its populace.
Then there’s what to do when the ultra-elites, who have made more money than can ever be spent, want the striving classes to transfer their hard-earned wealth to non-productive, destructive, violent classes.
These elites also want the education and personal safety of their children of the striving classes to be surrendered to the cause of pretending that blacks, browns and Muslims from everywhere, are as educable and as non-violent, by proportion of population numbers, as whites and NE Asians.
That the Democrat candidate for president in this current election is a worn-out old man is directly traceable to Obama’s shattering of the Democrat party in his own interests.
(That this is not understood by keen observers is a mighty puzzle.)
Meanwhile, Trump is the kind of old, self-sufficient, independently wealthy, beyond career, uncouth, rough, tough guy who emerges from time to time in many types of social orders to try to help the striving classes to regain their rightful positions, freedoms, and safety in a society that has deluded itself into regarding the destructive/non-productive/violent/criminal classes as the rightful arbiters of how much free stuff they should have transferred to them, while being assured they are wonderful citizens in all aspects.
The consequences of anti-empiricism and fake virtue combined with the absence of moral strength in regard to such matters will, of course, be unpleasantness, on large scale.
My wife being a French National, I listened a great deal of the time to old/style French music on the internet. Find it easier for my sanity! I haven’t watched the news on tv for years. A brief period of the news, when I have the wireless on. Fine by me! To say I am angry/ depressed at what is going on in America, let alone HERE with Boris and his cronies, AND the rest of Europe, with France leading the ‘pack’, is to put it extremely mildly! What can I do about it? Not one whole hell’ve lot! Why worry eh? I live so far north in Britain, recently retired, generally speaking I’m above ALL this ‘stuff and nonsense going on. anyways.
If that loser Biden gets into the White House, just what harm can he do eh?
My wife is very much afraid of what is going to happen with Brexit.
You cannot just turn the switch to ‘off’. What with forty odd years of entanglement. I really cannot see Boris turning the switch to ‘off’ myself. To damn liberal for his own good, is Boris. Just how in the devil did he stay in power for SO long in London, with such a multi cultural ‘lot’ without NOT annoying folk TOO much eh?
London is ONE thing in appeasement, Boris is SO good at that, get out of London, it is a whole different world. Take note Boris
99% is of course not good enough. States have been decided on less than 1% as we are finding out. And that’s the problem. No system is 100% secure, and interference can upend democratic choice so easily.