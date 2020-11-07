The US Election: Two old men fighting over who is first to the bathroom

I am ashamed watching the US election that the country of Lincoln, Grant and JFK has descended into a nursing home fight over which of two querulous old men should get to the bathroom first on being woken by the care assistant.

The US presidency has been badly wounded by this election at a time when the country is in terrible danger. China makes no secret of her determination to clear the Far East of areas of western influence such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia. It should not surprise anybody to hear within a few years that Chinese troops have landed in Australia’s Arnhemland over a bogus mineral rights dispute.

To give Trump his due he recognised the danger of China immediately he took office while the de facto president Kamala Harris will behave in the same way to China as Chamberlain did to Hitler over Czechoslovakia. Trump may well have been cheated at the polls but it is the surliness of his withdrawal that will endanger his legacy, which coupled with the apparent doderiness of Biden will encourage the Chinese to engage in even more reckless foreign policy adventures.

It has been obvious of recent years that US public opinion is so highly polarised between two opposite political views that one half of the country is now talking of going to war with the other. Her electoral system of postal votes and hand counted ballot papers, as outdated and senile as the two candidates, is a major cause of these divisions and must be replaced.

Modern politics cannot wait for four or five years elections. America needs younger presidential candidates and an electronic, 99% tamper proof voting system that not only can elect presidents but offer people referenda on such obvious dangers as BLM, China and immigration. So does Britain.

