The usual Tory contempt for those who put them in office.

The North Shropshire by-election result illustrates more than the shortcomings of Boris Johnson. It reveals the tragedy of contemporary British politics in miniature.
It was never going to be difficult to topple Boris in a by-election in the aftermath of ‘Party Gate’, but the Tory candidate did not help matters. Neil Shastri-Hurst, a barrister-doctor, had been parachuted in from Birmingham.
There was the grotesque interview Shastri-Hurst gave to journalist Michael Crick, which is now available on You Tube. Asked repeatedly whether he considered Boris Johnson to be a man of honesty and integrity, Shastri stonewalled with a succession of ‘The prime minister has been very clears’ and ‘He has ordered an inquiry into the allegations’ followed up, for good measure, with a straight-faced ‘I am absolutely confident that the prime minister is the right man to do the job’, accompanied by choreographed hand signalling to demonstrate his sincerity. Theresa May could not have done better. To be fair, Shastri’s room for manoeuvre was severely limited as he was the official part candidate, but all the same, the robotic mantras were ill-judged.
All the local girl (indigenous white, Shropshire lass, blonde and blue-eyed to boot) had to do was make some obvious observations about Boris’s evident lack of honesty and integrity, and she was in. Never mind that she was an ultra-woke liberal who had previously called Priti Patel a Nazi for trying to stop the influx of boat people across the Channel, a useful humanitarian idiot serving those who have engineered the Great Replacement, the destruction through mass immigration and the ideology of multiculturalism of the indigenous culture of England. Never mind all that. She called out Boris.
This mirrors perfectly the national political debate. The choice offered the nation is between a load of corrupt Tories, who would asset strip their own grandmother for a quick profit, and who connive in mass immigration and the destruction of our nation; and a load of woke metro-liberals, who openly espouse the deconstruction of our national culture, but are not yet tainted with the corruption of those who hold office.
As for those who would defend our national culture, they were absent. The only non-conformist party was UKIP, and they gained under 400 votes. Two factors come to mind: the lack of a charismatic leader and the lack of a genuine alternative news channel. France has both in the form of Eric Zemmour (who makes Farage sound like Angela Merkel) and CNews. We need a charismatic leader, who is prepared to say the unsayable, and a billionaire alternative media magnate.
Any offers?
Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine
Required:
One million to start, and then four million more, proper British citizens to join their local Tory branches and learn what’s what, and do what must be done. Then having won at branch level, and bound up their wounds, they must continue to Push, Push, Push all the way to upper-most heights and to the lowest depths, and out to the fringes of the Party -and then hold their positions against all counter-attacks which will be never-ending.
Some leaders, charismatic and other varieties, and some Big Money Bags will emerge along the way.
The days when spectator democracy was good enough ended several decades ago, and here we are.
Belloc and Chesterton’s The Party System (published 1911) seems to explain why elections don’t matter much. Except for a very few anomalies, everyone is cooperating in the same agenda; and the exceptions rapidly find themselves moved backwards and out. Charismatic leaders and news magnates are part of this system. And the other Chesterton’s critiques of news papers and rich men are well known.
Did the LibDems’ admirable (and perfectly timed) opposition to Vaccine Passports perhaps play a part?
And what about the vilification of the constituency’s former MP Owen Paterson who, despite not receiving a fair trial, has become a symbol of alleged Tory sleaze?
In any case, it’s only a by-election, and the Fake Conservatives will be pleased to see the Labourites reduced to third place. Divide et impera! Business as usual! Ding-dong merrily on the rest of us from a great height!
It was nothing to do with race. This article completely misses the point. The Lib Dems could have put an half Asian barrister from Birmingham in and the Conservatives a local blond hair lass – and the result would have been the same.
This article completely misses the point.
People are sick of the sleeze, the corruption, the money (Owen Paterson), the wall paper, the lock downs, the hypocrisy – Covid parties etc.
And the general incompetence – we carry on allowing thousands of migrants and we have just given away Northern Ireland.
Nothing that comes out of this government’s mouth is to be believed – except they took a lot of money.
You say the by-election result “was nothing to do with race.” But you also say that it was something to do with the fact that “we carry on allowing thousands of migrants” into the UK. Wouldn’t it be natural for voters to think that a candidate of migrant ancestry would be reluctant to turn away migrants? So the result does have something to do with race after all.
No, no offers, because you speak for a tiny, tiny minority of frothing-at-the-mouth racists in this, the smallest echo chamber on the internet. The fact you’re so obsessed with anybody’s skin colour repulses decent British people. There is no “national culture”. We have everything from Glyndebourne to Millwall supporters, and we all coexist mostly happily despite the likes of you trying to whip up hatred where none exists.
You will never, ever, prevail in this country. Enjoy your miserable existence.
I think Glyndebourne and Millwall supporters coexist quite happily because generally they are both patriots. If an Islamist Muslim accompanied by a woman in a burka or a BLM activist turned up at the Glyndebourne dinner party or the Millwall booze up, my guess is that it would kill both occasions stone dead.
My view:
Matters described in this piece are symptoms of deeper malfunctions, decay, and corruption in the political-social-economic system. And the fix resides not first in the emergence of a charismatic political leader supported by a billionaire media owner. Though both of these personages might put themselves forward after-
-well, if, a critical mass of ordinary patriots were to give up their recreational pursuits and self-organise and self-fund a very focused campaign designed and implemented by application of strategic and tactical principles of the utterly realistic, unrelentingly ruthless, and self-sacrificing variety. Bit like what it took to defeat the Kaiser, the NAZIs and the Japs.
Expecting to be saved by charismatic leaders and wealthy benefactors rather belongs to an earlier age -an earlier stage in human history, and an earlier stage in one’s life.