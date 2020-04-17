The Virological Consequences of Shopping

So, you thought you could go on a weekend trip to the Seychelles last year celebrating Saffron’s GCE results and not find the equivalent of the Wuhan virological laboratory in a street near you?

I know you need that Chelsea Tractor to shop in Waitrose and as soon as this crisis is over you will be taking a trip to Devon to the cottage, but have you glanced up at the skies over London recently and noticed how clear they are or how the rivers are running clear again after few weeks without the likes of you on the streets ?

Of course, you will be the first to get the vaccine when it comes out because your husband knows a man in Imperial College, or was it Oxford?

Do you remember years ago, when you went to Poland when it was communist and discovered cash bought almost nothing? That £5000 business rate relief grant you got today from the government for your raffia weaving shop was good to have ( I know Daddy is in banking and you don’t really need it) but has it occurred to you that getting it today might mean that the same sum might only buy you a loaf of bread in 2023 by which time all capital projects will be in the hands of central government ?

Imagine the horror of a communist autocracy run by bankers

But like the Scotsman who after he died complained to God,

‘Lord I dinna ken,

To which God answered,

‘Well ye ken the noo.’

Well, dear rabid consumer.

‘Have ye kenned?‘