The Wuhan Virus. China’s ‘gift’ to the World.

Steven W. Mosher, writing for the New York Post way back on February 22 last year, might have been the first journalist to come right out and say it: ‘Don’t buy China’s story: The coronavirus may have leaked from a lab.’ In short, the origins of Covid-19 were not to be found in Wuhan’s live animal market but in the National Biosafety Laboratory situated within the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Mosher remarked that in the middle of February 2020 China’s Ministry of Science and Technology issued an urgent directive with this ominous title: ‘Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like novel coronavirus.’ And how many ‘microbiology labs’ in China are Level 4 and able to handle ‘advanced viruses like novel coronaviruses? Just one. The National Biosafety Laboratory in Wuhan.

At the time of Mosher’s original speculation, the lab-leak theory was written off as a ridiculous conspiracy theory. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation quickly called in the experts to discredit the Wuhan lab claim. Dr Hume Field, a spokesman for the EcoHealth Alliance, attacked on two fronts. Firstly, Covid-19 was entirely natural: ‘From a scientific point of view, the argument that it’s a manufactured virus has been totally discredited.’ Secondly, Wuhan’s live animal market was an ‘absolute recipe’ for new coronaviruses to jump species: ‘You’ve got this mixing of species and this potential mixing of viruses in these animals that are under stress, sick and dying as they’ve gone from their wild environment to the market.’

With the origins of the virus sorted by ‘experts’ such as Dr Field, all that remained by June 2020 was for Beijing to congratulate itself on a job well done in a report titled Fighting Covid-19: China in Action. China, we were informed, had faced the peril of Covid-19 and emerged stronger than ever: ‘China firmly believes that as long as all countries unite and co-operate to mount a collective response, the international community will succeed in overcoming the pandemic, and will emerge from this dark moment in history.’

These are, no doubt, fine sentiments and yet the doubts remained. It took sixteen months for the mainstream media to catch up with Mosher, but now even the BBC publishes articles such as “Covid origin: Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory is being taken seriously”. The lab-leak theory should be taken seriously, the BBC report suggested, because the genetic make-up of Covid-19 simply does not match anything found in bats or in any other animals.

Covid-19 cannot be found in nature, according to British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian Dr Birger Sørensen, writing in the latest Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery, because it has ‘no credible natural ancestor’. In other words, Chinese scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology not only created the virus but ‘retro-engineered it’ to seem as if it originated in nature. Covid-19 happens to be unnaturally contagious because – bluntly put – it actually is unnatural.

What has Xi Jinping’s regime unleashed on the world? We were up to 3.5 million dead and counting and still Beijing refused to hand over raw data to the WHO team investigating the genesis of Covid-19. What dangerous game, exactly, our they playing with our lives?

Some might wonder how Steven W. Mosher got so far ahead of the curve back in February 2020. His skills include speaking fluent Mandarin and retaining great sources in the PRC. But there is another trick to his art. It involves studying each and every assurance and promise Beijing gives to the world and then turning them, one after the other, on their head.

Try these. Hong Kong can retain its own independent legal system until 2047; the South China Sea will never be militarised; Xinjiang camps are purely for vocational education purposes; and Covid-19 jumped species from a bat or pangolin or snake or something at Wuhan’s live animal market.

