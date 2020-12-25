Thought for Today. Brexit.

Despite the Labour Party’s support for Boris’s Brexit Deal, the next election and all elections thereafter,until the EU falls apart, will be fought on rejoining this catastrophic entity. The key is ‘a level playing field’. Having played up every single hiccup at the border, every difficulty with a green card, every pet unable to travel to the South of France for lack of a vet’s certificate, every careless pensioner unable to get his pension on the continent, Labour will offer the public a new, easier, trouble free deal with the EU involving smoother ‘alignment’, in effect accepting the hegemony of Brussels without representation.

The only comfort is the prospect of Scotland joining the EU before. In Churchill’s words on another occasion, ‘the only example of rats joining a sinking ship.’