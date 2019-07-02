Trump raises America’s living standards, and the left hate him for it.

Why don’t they – I mean The Guardian, The Times, The Independent and the BBC – like Donald Trump? Rather, I mean why do they hate, detest, loathe and despise him so vehemently? There is only one reason for this: because Trump stands for everything they hate and he hates everything they stand for. Among the latter, we might mention welfarism, high taxes, regulations, constant government intervention in the economy, mass immigration, the collective neurotic – psychotic? – obsession with global warming and foreign policy conducted as continuous national self-abasement.

Why don’t the bureaucratic socialists who run the BBC and the newspapers I’ve just mentioned take a brief look at Trump’s record in office since 2016? Well, of course, they have taken a look at it and they don’t like what they see. Because Trump, in words and deeds, has proved them wrong.

Trump promised to replace Obama’s politically-correct judicial administration with traditionalist and conservative judges and justices. Done

He said he would move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Done.

Where Obama declared that 3% economic growth was “an impossibility,” Trump’s policies have achieved – and exceeded that figure. It’s currently 3.2%. Done.

The New York Times – the US equivalent to the sick bunch of losers who run Britain’s mass media – predicted that the US stock market would “probably never recover from the news of Trump’s election as President.” When they printed that, the Dow Jones index stood at 18,000. Now it’s nearly 27,000. Done.

Trump’s energy policies have ensured that the US is now the biggest energy producer in the world.

Wages are rising. Done.

Unemployment is at a near all-time low. Done

Trump promised that – unlike Ballsache Obama – he would not be bullied by China. His resoluteness has paid off even to the extent that it is beginning to look as if a new east-west trade deal is more likely than not. Done.

He has promoted good relations with North Korea: just this week he became the first US President to step inside that country. Done.

He said he would back the American military. No other president has done this better since Ronald Reagan. (The British lefties in the press didn’t like him either). Done.

But Trump is behind in the public opinion polls. So what? As Roger Kimball wrote in mid-June: “Donald Trump will trail in the polls until November 2020, just like before. It doesn’t matter who the Democrats run against him. This will be the case – just watch.”

Trump re-elected for a second term? Nearly done.

