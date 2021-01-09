Trump’s last hours

What a shameful end to the Trump presidency. Every decent Tory, every decent conservative, every decent patriot, will have to live down the scenes from the Capitol Building in Washington: its storming by a mob incited by a president who insists his ‘landslide victory’ was stolen, and was recently recorded telling Georgia’s Republican election chief to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn the election result.

But equally discreditable are the attempts of ‘conservative’ libertarians to excuse it as an episode manufactured by the establishment to discredit Trump: by the fake media, the fake judiciary, the fake electoral officials who manufactured Biden’s fake victory, the fake Americans who voted Democrat, the fake military and police, the fake security guards of the Capitol building, the symbol of America’s fake democracy. Of course, the pistols of the plain-clothed FBI men drawn to protect senators were fake too.

Every single lawsuit brought by Trump alleging electoral fraud has been thrown out by the judges, including Trump-appointed judges, with two lawsuits even rejected by the Trump-appointed (majority) Supreme Court. Fake judges? Fake law?

If the democratic system is so rotten that it must be pulled down, and the avenues of rational debate and persuasion are so muddied that they are useless, then all we are left with is mobs battling it out on the streets, and rival demagogues, puffed up with narcissism and paranoia, trading multiple conspiracy theories.

It may well be that the liberal establishment is ultimately to blame, having propagated its own grand conspiracy theory founded on half-baked deconstructive cultural Marxism, and fuelled by the moral righteousness of a decadent elite class, which believes that so long as it preaches white guilt in public, it is relieved of all social and moral obligations in private, and can continue to enjoy its wealth and privilege without restraint.

But rabble rousing on the street cannot be the answer. Nor can smashing our democratic institutions.

Putin and Xi Jinping must be laughing their heads off

