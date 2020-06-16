University of Fools

A statement by the leadership of Kings College London promises its alumni, staff and students it will begin:-

Increasing the ethnic diversity of our senior leaders

Supporting staff and students to sensitively discuss race and racism

Supporting staff and students to identify and report racial microaggressions

Continuing to close King’s BME attainment gaps and to develop inclusive curricula

To read the Kings statement click here

On my reading and the reading of any reasonable person this in effect is a declaration that Kings is no longer a university. How could any system of lectures function if due to microaggressions somebody in the audience decides he or she has been racially slighted, even if there is no evidence of this whatsoever, the offence being entirely in the mind of the slighted ?

Destroying the meaning of language by replacing it with meaningless accusations was the technique used by Maoist Gangs to close universities during the Cultural Revolution in China. With a few months the entire country and culture was on its knees. 100,000 died

Fortunately Jordan Peterson in his most recent essay (below Missives of Appalling Idiocy……) has lightened the darkness caused by the squalid ignorance and terrified cringing before a minority of students by university leaders worldwide.

Jordan Peterson