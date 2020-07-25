Watching the white privileged burn

According to an ITV news report last Friday, one fifth of BAME workers in the UK feel they have been treated unfairly at work due to their skin colour during the coronavirus crisis, a survey has suggested. As is typical in today’s hyperbolic media coverage, the report based on a Congress Trade Union survey suggested that BAME workers felt as though they had been ‘“forced” to work on the frontline in care work and were ‘exposed’ in high risk situations. Aren’t all care workers exposed and at high risk working in such an industry during a pandemic?
Another complaint from some BAME workers was that “Many have been discriminated against at work – and many have been put at greater risk than their white colleagues during the pandemic. That is not right,” said TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady. Such sweeping statements starved of substance epitomise the lily liveried lefties in positions of power, who pander to absurd aspersions cast at white workers and employers, often painted as racists who treat BAME employees as pieces of dirt on the bottom of their shoe.
In the ever growing spirit of identity politics,O’’Grady added: ‘Racism has blighted – and in some cases prematurely ended BAME lives during this crisis. And it’s clear from our research that racism and discrimination at work were part of many BAME people’s day-to-day experience well before the pandemic. This crisis has to be a turning point. The government must challenge systemic racism and inequality’. The lack of PPE he also described has been a widespread problem for many frontline workers throughout the pandemic, and to attribute its absence to racial discrimination from vacuous claims by BAME workers is testament to a woke culture that has worryingly peaked.
Tellingly, there was no counter statement from the alleged discriminatory employers. Current society deems defending damning accusations as racist – challenging victimhood is swiftly silenced. Why, you might ask? Because to speak out against baseless claims of systemic racism, being white, simply isn’t allowed. Feeble attempts in everyday society – and some media channels – to fuel the flames of a race war waged fiercely by a woke minority, would like to watch the so called ‘’white privileged’ burn. As Trevor Phillips alluded to in The Times recently, this community group of BAME self- made victims want to rule – equality isn’t their end. It is superiority- and they will resort to ugly means in their attempts to reach it. A very dangerous game indeed.
I’m fed up to the back teeth hearing black people with a gigantic chip on their shoulder utter bile against a people and nation that has welcomed them into their midst and have prospered from it. I have just listened to the – usual biased 3:1 against conservative panelists – Radio 4 program ‘The Moral Maze’ on the British Empire and had to endure some ghastly tart with a machine-gun like verbal delivery just short of likening all aspects of the British Empire to that of 1940s Nazi Germany and their genocidal program. No one asks these people how they think that their indigenous ‘culture’ might have developed where tribalism, slavery, and ignorance was the norm had Britain not intervened. Few, if any, in sub-Saharan Africa had a written culture, and with ‘music’ that never progressed from the aggressive jungle-beat style of African ‘Rap’ that we must now accept for the sake of equality to Bach. Many of the ‘liberated’ colonies of the Empire soon fell into the old corrupt tribalist tyrannies with the framework model of Karl Marx to hasten subjugation, economic disaster, and crime as in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Time to say to these hate-filled pseudo-intellectual ‘victims’ – piss off to your liberated forebear’s country or bloody-well shut-up!
All true and good points you make DS.
But the marxist-inspired forces control the field.
And there is little prospect that anti-marxist forces can be rallied, organised, funded to save Western Civ.
Too few of the right people can be bothered to volunteer to put in the time and money required.
Dear me, it’s to be hoped this kind of antediluvian bollocks dies out in this country sooner rather than later.
As some say: Only thing that would fix the world is for whites to disappear.
Of course, others say: Things might not be too pleasant for blacks in a world where civic power is contested by the Chinese and Muslims from anywhere, and where all the science, R&D, healthcare, production of food and general organisation that whites have brought to the world no longer exists.
Interesting that only a fifth of those who were asked loaded questions designed to elicit a particular response actually came up with the desired answers! How many white workers think their employers treat them unfairly?
As we all know, the real problem amounts to various malcontents (including the mad, the bad, the dangerous and also those who merely see a market from which they can make a living). Modern communications provide them with a means of making far more impact than they ever did in the days of printed propaganda, and there is no equally loud response from those who disagree. Evil triumphs were good men do nothing, as the man said.