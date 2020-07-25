Watching the white privileged burn

According to an ITV news report last Friday, one fifth of BAME workers in the UK feel they have been treated unfairly at work due to their skin colour during the coronavirus crisis, a survey has suggested. As is typical in today’s hyperbolic media coverage, the report based on a Congress Trade Union survey suggested that BAME workers felt as though they had been ‘“forced” to work on the frontline in care work and were ‘exposed’ in high risk situations. Aren’t all care workers exposed and at high risk working in such an industry during a pandemic?

Another complaint from some BAME workers was that “Many have been discriminated against at work – and many have been put at greater risk than their white colleagues during the pandemic. That is not right,” said TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady. Such sweeping statements starved of substance epitomise the lily liveried lefties in positions of power, who pander to absurd aspersions cast at white workers and employers, often painted as racists who treat BAME employees as pieces of dirt on the bottom of their shoe.

In the ever growing spirit of identity politics,O’’Grady added: ‘Racism has blighted – and in some cases prematurely ended BAME lives during this crisis. And it’s clear from our research that racism and discrimination at work were part of many BAME people’s day-to-day experience well before the pandemic. This crisis has to be a turning point. The government must challenge systemic racism and inequality’. The lack of PPE he also described has been a widespread problem for many frontline workers throughout the pandemic, and to attribute its absence to racial discrimination from vacuous claims by BAME workers is testament to a woke culture that has worryingly peaked.

Tellingly, there was no counter statement from the alleged discriminatory employers. Current society deems defending damning accusations as racist – challenging victimhood is swiftly silenced. Why, you might ask? Because to speak out against baseless claims of systemic racism, being white, simply isn’t allowed. Feeble attempts in everyday society – and some media channels – to fuel the flames of a race war waged fiercely by a woke minority, would like to watch the so called ‘’white privileged’ burn. As Trevor Phillips alluded to in The Times recently, this community group of BAME self- made victims want to rule – equality isn’t their end. It is superiority- and they will resort to ugly means in their attempts to reach it. A very dangerous game indeed.

