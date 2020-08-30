What BLM really stands for.

White couple being harassed leaving the White House by BLM supporters, most of whom appear to be white themselves! Is BLM a vehicle upon which our spoilt and over indulged generation of white youth are riding?

Turn on sound at bottom of video

Nigel Farage “This video is why Trump needs to win. A Biden victory will lead to a total breakdown in law and order.”

