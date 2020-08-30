What BLM really stands for.

White couple being harassed leaving the White House by BLM supporters, most of whom appear to be white themselves! Is BLM a vehicle upon which our spoilt and over indulged generation of white youth are riding?
Turn on sound at bottom of video
Nigel Farage “This video is why Trump needs to win. A Biden victory will lead to a total breakdown in law and order.”
The anti-empirical parasitic classes have been expanding their numbers and have taken over the institutions.
And the rest went to sleep and/or boozed away their days.
This has happened several times in Western history.
I just watched the brief video and I’m stunned at the masked demonic woman who is harassing decent people with her crazed rhetoric. Judging by her repeated insulting demand and her frenzied and obscene response to being ‘touched’ indicates that she is, surely, high on some drug. I try to resist the temptation to see this kind of person dragged off to a prison and incarcerated in a damp cell with black rapists for a month but it becomes harder to resist that day-dream.
In this country Music festivals are off and they Do not have to study or pass exams to get A stars results so they have nothing else to do .
The logical conclusion to getting the exam results that you demand rather than earn is that you should also receive the fist class honours degree you want.
Now. And so save the £50,000 in fees and living expenses that it will cost you and your family.
In turn the useless, woke Academic world will also find it has effectively cancelled itself.
What’s not to like?
Yes the inevitable conclusion of socialism and how apt to see the long march trample its own.