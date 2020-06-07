White lives matter

I confess I had some sympathy for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests – the peaceful ones – until I tuned into the evening phone-in on the radio and was subjected to a succession of young white liberals expressing their guilt at ‘white privilege’, their own unconscious racism and microaggressions, and the normally level-headed presenter, terrified of causing offence or committing microaggressions of his own, pandered to every conceivable anti-White sentiment. Where on earth does this come from? By the evening, when the London demonstrations turned nasty and our national monuments were being desecrated, I was joining Trump in calling for the rubber bullets.

White privilege and unequal outcomes?

Sure, there are unequal outcomes.

The Chinese top all tables of academic achievement. Some would say this is because they work harder than anyone else, their culture places great store on learning, their children are taught not to question the authority of the teacher, they enjoy stable two-parent families, and are keen to assimilate into the dominant Western culture. No, Chinese privilege.

Indians are vastly over-represented in the higher reaches of the medical profession – as doctors, surgeons, consultants, dentists etc. Some would say this is because they work very hard, value education, they come from stable families, value social status and achievement, and put special store on occupations that provide these things. No, Asian privilege.

Black Africans from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, mostly Christian, perform exceptionally well academically. Some would say this is because they have the same cultural advantages as the Chinese and Indians. No, Nigerian privilege.

Then we come to those representatives of the BAME community who are not doing so well, who blame their lack of success, educationally, academically, occupationally, socially, on ‘white privilege’. Some would say this is because instead of working hard, accepting authority, and seeking success and recognition within the dominant culture, they wallow in the politics of victimhood and resentment, and seek refuge in aggressive dead-end juvenile subcultures. Some would say this is all made worse because the dominant culture’s establishment, subverted by liberal post-colonial guilt and self-hatred, panders to this politics, and even generated it in the first place, going so far as to re-write the history of the world as a tale of white-black oppression. Some would say that the cult of BAME victimhood and resentment makes matters even worse by provoking the resentment of the non-BAME community, who are fed up with being constantly told they are ‘racist’. No, White Privilege.

But what of the white working class, whose boys fail dismally academically, whose broken families are disproportionately involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, who are deprived, both economically and socially, and who disproportionately suffer from debilitating medical conditions. What of their unequal outcomes? Some would say that they too are victims – the sacrificial victims of a multicultural society in which they have no place, in which their culture, their heritage, their identity, has been destroyed. Some would call this BAME privilege. But no, that is not the correct answer. No, here there is no privilege involved. There is not even any cultural issue to be addressed, not in the legitimate multicultural sense. No, working class whites have only themselves to blame. Yes, White Racism!

