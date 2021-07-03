Why I am joining the English Democrats.

At the time of the first Scottish referendum, I was an ardent Unionist. Along with many other voters in England, I have now changed my mind.

In May this year a Glasgow mob, assisted by the local police, freed two illegal migrants from a prison van, an action that delighted the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Meanwhile it appears that many Syrians, initially given refuge in Scotland, decided that they did not like living in cold, damp, rural Scotland and preferred the bright lights and expensive property of Cambridge. You can guess who always pays for Scotland’s largesse.

Such actions, along with Sturgeon’s outright hatred for the English, makes me think: Why are we subsidising this behaviour? Why are we supporting people who hate us? Just let the Scots go if they want to.

Meanwhile down in long suffering England, five thousand migrants crossed the English Channel this year, two and a half times that at the same time last year. Twenty thousand will have crossed by the end of the year. Although Boris Johnson in an election pledge promised, ’We will send you back if you come illegally,’ only a handful will ever be returned. Under the Tories deportations are slowing. Only fifteen hundred were deported in 2020, compared with seven times that number in 2010.It is such events that have made me want to join The English Democrats.



Despite the guilt ridden silence of the main political parties, immigration is the voters’ biggest single political anxiety which is why people, both left and right, voted for Johnson at the last election thinking Brexit would somehow halt it. Immigration is not an ordinary anxiety such as a rise in income tax, changes to the school leaving age or the NHS. People know in their hearts, even if they try not to think about it, that in twenty years immigration is able to completely destroy our country’s culture forever.

Of the other contenders for the conservative vote, Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party avoids all mention of immigration, whilst sadly, the party that I started, the Brexit Party, (now the Reform party) spouts a lot of soapy, meaninglesss rhetoric, has no real message and will get nowhere without Farage. The Liberal Democrats talk about ‘dignity for migrants’ concealing a ‘come as you please’ policy more radical than that even of Diane Abbot. Other small right wing parties concentrate on things like FGM which is only a tiny subsect of the problem of mass immigration.

Without control of borders, we cannot control rising crime, corruption, poverty, homelessness, street stabbings, prostitution, slavery (yes slavery), drug trafficking, people trafficking, bent police, bent lawyers and the loss of civil liberties which are all on the advance under a so called Conservative government.

The English Democrats do not pretend that the invasion of our country is a myth got up by the lunatic right. Sensible people believe in protecting their national borders just as they lock their doors.

If we have to say goodbye to Scotland and build a hard border to protect ourselves from becoming a failed Marxist state, an economic basket case and a country ravaged by illegal immigration, so be it.

The time for England and a voice for English people has come. We got Brexit, now we need to get control of our borders and get a voice for the hidden millions.

