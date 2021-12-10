With Boris gone it will be back into the EU

A few days ago the Foreign Office was revealed as a corrupt and useless organisation. Senior officials were holidaying as people we have a moral duty towards were dying in Afghanistan, while civil servants refused to come in at weekends or work more than their normal hours. The revelations were so shocking that at one stage it looked as if a senior mandarin was about to get the chop.

It was time to demonstrate who really governs Britain. Suddenly the newspapers were full of stories about continuous parties being held in Downing St during lockdown a year ago. In an instant Afghanistan and the Foreign Office vanished off the news. Refugees are still waiting and dying, but who cares about them when Senior Civil Service careers are at stake?

Today it is the Downing St Sofa Scandal and who paid for it. With a bit of luck and a corrupt wind, Boris may resign, and Whitehall having gained the field, the country can be turned back on course to rejoin the EU. Not on the same terms of course, we will be punished for leaving, the pound will have to go, and the Schengen Agreement. There will be regional parliaments and refugee quotas set by Brussels.

When will politicians ever learn not to defy the will of Whitehall ?

