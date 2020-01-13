It is with great sadness the editor and staff learnt of the death of Sir Roger Scruton who edited the Salisbury Review for many years. We will be publishing an appreciation on line and an obituary in the spring edition of the magazine.
A gentle voice of English reason against shrill and spiteful charlatans; a great loss to civilisation which we can ill afford.
Hear, hear and well stated Roger Scruton was a gentleman of the first order! The impact of his gentle, but powerful voice in defending both truth and western civilization is immeasurable.
Here in Brazil Sir Scruton was one of the main voices that encouraged the conservatives during their long battle in order to elect Jair Bolsonaro as Brazil’s president in 2018, and moreover to support him during the hard year of 2019. Many of Sir Scruton’s books were translated to portuguese and became mandatory reading among us. We are very sad for this painful loss.
João Fabio Cese: I wish Sir Roger’s writings had had such a beneficial effect in his native land. The UK needs a Bolsonaro, not a Boris!
I vividly remember reading the very first issue of the Salisbury Review in the Oxford Union Society library, and being astounded to discover that there were intelligent grown-ups whose Weltanschauung was similar to mine. My lifelong conservativism owes a lot to Sir Roger. And what a thoroughly decent, honest and likeable man he was! May he rest in peace.
Sir Roger Scruton, a man whose intellectual acuity was equalled only by the courage of his convictions, is being mourned here in Australia in the quality press – which is to say, deeply but not widely.
Thankfully, the Wall Street Journal — a very credible and widely circulated American newspaper — has an obituary for Sir Scruton.