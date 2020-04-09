Our readers will be sad to hear of the death of Roy Kerridge at 78. An original character he was an eccentric and idiosyncratic writer who contributed to many national newspapers and magazines, and of course in his inimitable column in the Salisbury Review. He wrote over 30 books.
Through family connexions, he amassed an exhaustive knowledge of the various ethnic groups living in modern Britain, but his distinctive talent lay in noticing the unnoticed and finding beauty and goodness in the unexpected byways of our mad world.
His friends and family loved him for this.
A longer appreciation will appear in the Summer Magazine (June)
That is sad news. Roy Kerridge has been one of my favourite writers since I first encountered him in the Spectator in the 1980s. His writing was always charming, witty, honest and original. I hope he was able to spend his last years in some comfort.
What sad news and what a touching tribute: only a few lines but it says everything. I can’t say I knew Roy, but I have fond memories of chatting with him at the magazine’s occasional gatherings. He talked; I listened and laughed. You sensed that he could have done anything had he turned his mind to it, for nothing escaped his notice, but his heart led him down those byways and the joy that is to be had in the company of ordinary people leading extraordinary lives.
I can thoroughly recommend his hilarious but deadly ‘The Story of Black History’.
I remember well – “The Lone Conformist” book with its sleeve-cover photograph of a man with just a shopping bag to travel with. RIP
I recall his name from reading the print edition of SR many years ago, and remember looking forward to his pieces. RIP
