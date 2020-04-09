Our readers will be sad to hear of the death of Roy Kerridge at 78. An original character he was an eccentric and idiosyncratic writer who contributed to many national newspapers and magazines, and of course in his inimitable column in the Salisbury Review. He wrote over 30 books.

Through family connexions, he amassed an exhaustive knowledge of the various ethnic groups living in modern Britain, but his distinctive talent lay in noticing the unnoticed and finding beauty and goodness in the unexpected byways of our mad world.

His friends and family loved him for this.

A longer appreciation will appear in the Summer Magazine (June)