2 Comments on The Conservative Philosopher Sir Roger Scruton at his desk. Oils. Artist Lindsey Dearnley
Penetrating and profound. Will prints be offered for sale? This reminds me of some antique “Spy” (Sir Leslie Matthew Ward) prints published in Vanity Fair around the turn of the last century which hang in my office. Godspeed, RVS.
Yes! An excellent “snapshot” capture that says much. For me too, the question of prints being offered for sale came immediately to mind.