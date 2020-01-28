December 6th Winter Edition Out Now Articles Include Diversity Mania. Theodore Dalrymple Cannabis on the NHS. Berenice Langdon Dating – ‘Wam Bam Thank You Mam.’ Jake Stark Tourism The Eighth Plague Catherine Blaiklock Hong Kong. Chinese Takeaway? Roger Watson

View site articles by author Select Author... Tobias Anderson (6) Gillian Bardinet (5) Catherine Blaiklock (16) Samuel Butler (1) John Carrell (1) John Carrell (1) Merrie Cave (4) Edward David Cooper (1) Graham Cunningham (1) Michael Curzon (1) Theodore Dalrymple (194) Christie Davies (3) Jan Davies (1) Robert Davis (1) Lindsey Dearnley (27) John Deverell (1) Andrea Downing (1) Alex Dowthwaite (1) Ricardo Duchesne (1) Brian Eassty (1) Andy Fear (1) Marcus Ferrar (1) Will Franken (1) Mark Griffith (28) Scott Gronmark (1) Celia Haddon (1) Myles Harris (162) Christopher Hart (1) Bill Hartley (1) Gabriel Hershman (44) Stephen Johnson (1) Adrian Jones (2) Jane Kelly (208) Roy Kerridge (1) David Kurten (1) David Kurten (1) Berenice Langdon (2) Berenice Langdon (1) Christopher Leonid (3) Julie Lynn (1) Sumantra Maitra (4) Mark Mantel (10) Keir Martland (1) Daryl McCann (1) Niall McCrae (21) Lynn McDonald (1) Benjamin Mercer (1) Alistair Miller (36) James Monkton (2) James Monteith (21) Jim Morgan (1) Patricia Morgan (2) Ewan Morrison (2) Peter Mullen (109) Edo Pivčević (1) Sylwia Pucher (1) The Editor (22) Brian Ridley (1) Calvin Robinson (2) Sargon of Akkad (1) Sir Roger Scruton (1) Brendan Sharp (2) Mary Sidney (2) Jake Stark (1) Norman Stone (1) Jonathan Story (1) Mary Sullivan (1) Andrew Tenttenborn (1) Alexandra Tompson (3) Jay Treiber (1) Colin Turfus (1) Rita Twiston Davies (1) Polly Walshe (2) Referendum Watch (8) Roger Watson (1) Paul Weston (3)