Advice to commentators

Our bloggers are complaining that certain commentators are beginning to make the site a free blog site of their own.
In future comments on blogs are to be limited to 150 words, and apart from single line replies to other commentators, no more than two comments totalling 200 words. Comments going over these limits will be taken down
Your co-operation is appreciated
Thank you
The Editor
Is this a business opportunity? Set up a subsidiary ‘Salisbury Soap Box’ – subscription fee £x p.a, only subscribers allowed to post. Profits to support the SR.
Now there’s a thought: lockdown as a cure for verbal diarrhoea. Hope it works.
It’s alright.
I take this as a message from God to spend my time elsewhere, with the implication it will be time better spent.
All best wishes to the blogger-complainants -Harry.
There is some small hope in No-Longer-England – see the articles by Rod Liddle, Douglas Murray, Taki, Toby Young and Lionel Shriver in “The Spectator” weekly, though its print-blog, i.e. correspondence page, takes first prize for banality.
For how long? Elected US Presidents can now now banned on dishonest pretexts from making their case cybernetically.
Not really in favour of restrictions on speech. And I didn’t think the Salisbury review would be either. I won’t be posting here again.
Readers can always ignore or answer other bloggers or add comments of THEIR own.
I do not intend to post anything here again unless specifically attacked myself.